Neck Pain Giving You A Hard Time? Try Acupressure For Instant Relief!
Neck pain can either be in on one location of your neck or be dispersed. The latter causes stiffness and muscle spasms. Read here to know how acupressure can offer relief from neck pain.
Acupressure can help in relieving neck pain, headache and even fatigue
HIGHLIGHTS
- Acupressure can be an effective home remedy for relieving neck pain
- You need to be relaxed before practicing acupressure at home
- You can practice acupressure as many times for getting relief from pain
Neck pain can be a cause of sheer discomfort. Some major causes of neck pain are muscle tension or back strain. Neck pain can either be in on one location of your neck or be dispersed. The latter causes stiffness and muscle spasms. In this article, we will talk about acupressure for curbing neck pain. Acupressure involves identifying points on your body which can be massaged in order to relieve pain and health conditions. In order to know which pressure points can help easing neck pain, keep reading...
Acupressure for getting relief from neck pain
Before you resort to acupressure for neck pain, there are some steps which you need to follow. Make sure you are relaxed and are sitting in a comfortable and quiet place to practice acupressure. Breathe deeply before starting. Also, apply firm and deep pressure on the pressure points and rotate your fingers in a circular motion. If you feel pain during the movement, stop at that very time. Also, you can practice acupressure at as many times of the day.
Also read: Best Exercises For Relieving Cervical And Neck Pain
1. L14: Between your thumb and forefinger
This pressure point is located between your thumb and forefinger. This pressure point is also known as the He Gu point. Stimulating pressure at this point can help in relieving neck pain. This pressure point must be avoided by pregnant women.
2. TE3: Between knuckles, above pinky and ring finger
This pressure point can stimulate different parts of your brain. On being activated, it improves blood circulation and also releases tension. This is also a pressure point which can help in relieving pain caused by taking stress or tension.
Also read: This Acupressure App Can Help In Relieving Menstrual Pains
3. GB21: Shoulder muscles, halfway between your neck (where arms begin)
This pressure point is located at the back of your shoulder, right in between your neck and arms. Putting pressure at this point can help in easing headache and muscle tension. Also, neck pains can be effectively treated by this pressure point. This pressure point has the capability of inducing labour. Pregnant women must thus refrain from it.
4. Base of your skull, either side of the neck
From the top of the beginning of your backbone, this pressure point is around 2 inches away. The point is located right above your shoulders and helps in relieving a sore neck. People with congestion problems can also benefit by applying pressure on this point.
Also read: Top 10 Acupressure Points For Pain Relief
5. GB 20: Behind your earlobe, towards the top of your neck, base of skull
This pressure point is located behind your earlobe. It is located towards the top of your neck and the base of your skin. This pressure point can help in relieving neck pain, headache and even fatigue. It also helps in easing neck pain caused by sleeping in an uncomfortable position.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
