World Tuberculosis Day: Theme, Significance And Some Effective Home Remedies To Treat TB Naturally
World Tuberculosis Day: The theme is "It's time", referring to the urgency to act on the commitments made by global leaders to build accountability regarding TB and increase access of prevention and treatment of TB.
World Tuberculosis Day is observed on March 24
- Drink milk to control TB
- Anti-inflammatory properties of garlic can help in case of TB
- Quit smoking if you want to prevent tuberculosis
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2019 is observed on March 24. Every year, the day is meant to raise awareness about the devastating consequences of TB and how to end the global epidemic of this lung disease. On march 24, 1882, TB bacterium was discovered by Dr Robert Koch. This marked the first step towards diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis. Tuberculosis is known to be one of the most deadly diseases which claims around 4,500 lives every day, reports World Health Organization. Around 30,000 people tend to fall ill because of TB, which can be prevented and cured.
What is tuberculosis?
Tuberculosis is an infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB) bacteria. The disease affects lungs and can also infect other parts of the body. The first symptoms of TB include bad cough which lasts for 3 weeks or longer. It causes pain in the chest. One might also end up coughing blood in case of tuberculosis.
World Tuberculosis Day: Theme and Significance
Global efforts have been made to reduce impact of TB across the world. Since the year 2000, as many as 54 million lives have been saved. TB mortality rate has been reduced by 42%.
The theme of World TB Day 2019 is "It's time", referring to the urgency to act on the commitments made by global leaders to build accountability regarding TB and increase access of prevention and treatment of TB. On World TB Day, the idea is to ensure in-depth research and development in the field of TB. The day aims at ending the stigma and discrimination regarding TB.
As part of World TB Day, WHO has launched "Find. Treat. All. #EndTB", a joint initiative with Global Fund and Stop TB Partnership. Communities, civil society organisations, governments and health-care providers must come together under the banner "Find. Treat. All #EndTB" to ensure that no one is left behind and everyone gets equal and fair information about tuberculosis, its causes, symptoms and risk factors.
Home remedies to treat Tuberculosis naturally
1. Garlic: Anti-inflammatory properties of garlic can help in fighting Mycobacterium tuberculosis. You can eat garlic raw or use it as an ingredients in nearly all dishes or have garlic tea to increase intake of garlic.
2. Milk: Milk is one of the most natural remedies for TB. Milk is rich in calcium and other nutrients that can strengthen the body and counter wasting away of tissues - a typical symptom in TB patients.
3. Banana: Extract from the stem of banana cluster can help in fighting TB bacteria. Vitamin C rich banana helps in building the immune system, thus providing more strength to the body to fight TB infection.
4. Vitamin D: Get some sunshine as low levels of Vitamin D can increase risks of TB. Apart from spending some time in the sun, you can also include eggs, milk, cheese and fatty fish in your diet to increase your Vitamin D intake.
5. Pineapples: Bromelain in pineapples can help in treating TB naturally. Stem bromelain, which is found in stem and juice of pineapple can help in reducing foam cell formation. Foam cell formation is a common occurrence in Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
