World Tuberculosis Day 2024: Know Theme, History And More
World TB Day aims to educate the public about the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment of TB. It also highlights the importance of early detection and access to appropriate care.
The theme for World TB Day 2024 is 'Yes! We can end TB!'
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is observed annually on March 24th. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the global epidemic of TB. Tuberculosis (TB) is a contagious infection that mainly affects the lungs. This serious illness remains one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases. Tuberculosis can spread easily through infected particles. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, tiny droplets with the germs into the air can infect another person. World TB Day aims to educate the public about the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment of TB. It also highlights the importance of early detection and access to appropriate care.
World TB Day 2024: Theme, history and more
The theme for World TB Day 2024 is 'Yes! We can end TB!' This theme focuses on getting back on track to fight against the TB epidemic.
History
World TB Day commemorates the date in 1882 when Dr. Robert Koch announced his discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium that causes TB. This discovery helped with diagnosing and curing TB.
On World TB Day 2024, Dr. Deepak Prajapat, Sr. Consultant - Pulmonology & Critical Care at Metro Hospital, Noida shares some details about preventing and treating TB.
"To combat TB effectively, early diagnosis is paramount. Additionally, preventing its spread is a civic responsibility, necessitating the proper disposal of sputum and secretions in designated areas to minimize infection risk. Timely initiation of treatment is key, with dedicated centres across the country offering effective treatment for MDR-TB patients as per government guidelines. With timely and proper treatment, nearly all TB cases are treatable, underscoring the importance of raising awareness about TB, its transmission, symptoms, and treatment options to save lives," says Dr. Prajapat.
"Tuberculosis (TB) poses a significant threat as it can affect not only the lungs but also other organs in the body. In individuals with weakened immune systems, TB can spread rapidly, potentially becoming life-threatening when it reaches the brain and lungs. The rise in Multidrug-resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB) cases, now accounting for around 12 to 17% of patients according to data from RNTCP and WHO, highlights the ineffectiveness of first-line drugs in certain cases," he adds
Dr. Prajapat also advises paying extra attention to symptoms of TB including persistent cough lasting more than two weeks, low-grade fever, blood in sputum, or weight loss. Seeking medical consultation and proper diagnosis on time are essential steps in combating TB.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
