Vitamin D Intake Could Lower Diabetes Risk; Top 5 Sources Of Vit D

Vitamin D Intake Could Lower Diabetes Risk; Top 5 Sources Of Vit D

The study, conducted only on women, showed that vitamin D supplementation was found to be negatively associated with high glucose levels.
  By: IANS  Updated: Jan 31, 2019 02:41 IST
2-Min Read
Include vitamin D rich foods in your diet to reduce risk of diabetes

New York: While Vitamin D helps in promoting bone health, a new study suggests that it may also promote greater insulin sensitivity, thus lowering glucose levels and the risk of developing Type-2 diabetes.

The study, conducted only on women, showed that vitamin D supplementation was found to be negatively associated with high glucose levels.

In addition, habitual exposure to the sun also provided the same association, demonstrating that vitamin D deficiencies are associated with high blood glucose levels, said the study, published in Menopause: The journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).


"Although a causal relationship has not been proven, low levels of vitamin D may play a significant role in Type-2 diabetes mellitus. Vitamin D supplementation may help improve blood sugar control, but intervention studies are still needed," said JoAnn Pinkerton, Executive Director at the North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

Furthermore, a previous study has also found that vitamin D supplements can reduce the risk of potentially fatal lung attacks in some patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

For the study, the team from NAMS involved 680 women aged 35 to 74 years among which 24 (3.5 per cent) reported using vitamin D supplements.

Here are the top 5 sources of vitamin D for you to load on:

1. All kinds of fish

2. Cod liver oil

3, Egg yolks ans cheese

4. Mushrooms

5. Fortified foods like cows milk, soy milk, orange juice.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
