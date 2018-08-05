Apart From Heart Problems, Know 5 Other Conditions Which Can Cause Chest Pain
No matter how mild or severe the pain is, chest pain must be always taken seriously. Read here to know the common causes of chest pain apart from heart problems.
Chest pain can be related to bones, lungs and muscles
Chest pain is a common problem that people across the world suffer from. No matter how mild or severe the pain is, chest pain must be always taken seriously. Chest pain is associated with any kind of pain from the parts of upper neck to the upper abdomen of the body, including pain in right arm, cervical spine, and back. Chest pain depends on factors such as intensity of the pain, duration, sex, age, health conditions and quality. Dull pain, piercing and stabbing pain are common when suffering from chest pain. Other symptoms of chest pain include nausea, dizziness, vomiting, heavy sweating, and drowsiness. It is a myth that all kinds of chest pain are related to heart problems and cardiac conditions. Apart from the heart, any disturbance in lungs, nerves, stomach, pancreas and chest muscles can also lead to chest pain.
Here are 5 conditions that can lead to chest pain, apart from heart problems:
1. Bone problems can cause chest pain
There are two bone areas in the body - ribs, and sternum. They both are connected to chest pain. Any kind of rib fracture may toughen one's chest movement, may cause deep breaths and induce critical chest pain. If there is any affected bone area, the area may produce a continuous pain and throbbing in the chest. Many times, places in the body where the rib meets the sternum can cause inflammation. This condition is known as costochondritis.
2. Lung related causes of chest pain
One of the most common origins of chest pain is lungs. Chest pain, ache, and conciseness of breath are caused due to a blood clot in pulmonary arteries. This condition is known as pulmonary embolism. Sometimes, chest pain or pressure is caused because of pressure in arteries carrying blood. Chest pain often occurs in the sides of chest, where lungs deflate. This results in constant deficiency of breath. Pneumonia also causes chest pain along with coughing, muscle aches, and fever.
3. Muscle or nerve disorder can cause chest pain
Nerve breakdown leads to many intractable obstacles including burning or sharp pain in the chest. Another source for such severe pain is shingles and painful rashes with blisters during chickenpox. Chickenpox infections counter on the nerve distribution of the chest and deliver a sharp pain on one side of the chest. Chest muscles are inflamed due to overuse of severe coughing spells, the area becomes tender which results in severe chest pain.
4. Gastrointestinal causes of chest pain
Some parts of the gastrointestinal tract are present in the upper portion of abdominal areas. Inflammation or rupture of oesophagus can cause endless pain which elevates when you swallow something or take deep breaths. Gall bladder inflammation, gallstones, or complete bile duct blockage can cause suspended or constant aching which is notably painful. Pancreatitis or pancreatic duct blockage at times produce upper abdominal and/or lower chest pain which is further transported to the back. This pain may increase while eating.
5. Psychological causes of chest pain
People tend to neglect this factor but psychological disorders like depression, stress, anxiety and panic attacks do cause chest pain. These disorders cause high pain in chest because of fast heartbeat. Fast-paced heartbeat can cause extreme ache. These are accompanied by an anxious state of mind, dizziness, fear, mania, heavy breathing, and sweating.
