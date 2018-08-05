ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Apart From Heart Problems, Know 5 Other Conditions Which Can Cause Chest Pain

Apart From Heart Problems, Know 5 Other Conditions Which Can Cause Chest Pain

No matter how mild or severe the pain is, chest pain must be always taken seriously. Read here to know the common causes of chest pain apart from heart problems.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 5, 2018 01:16 IST
3-Min Read
Apart From Heart Problems, Know 5 Other Conditions Which Can Cause Chest Pain

Chest pain can be related to bones, lungs and muscles

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Lungs is one of the common origins of chest pain
  2. Nerve breakdown can cause sharp pain in chest
  3. Stress, depression and anxiety can cause chest pain

Chest pain is a common problem that people across the world suffer from. No matter how mild or severe the pain is, chest pain must be always taken seriously. Chest pain is associated with any kind of pain from the parts of upper neck to the upper abdomen of the body, including pain in right arm, cervical spine, and back. Chest pain depends on factors such as intensity of the pain, duration, sex, age, health conditions and quality. Dull pain, piercing and stabbing pain are common when suffering from chest pain. Other symptoms of chest pain include nausea, dizziness, vomiting, heavy sweating, and drowsiness. It is a myth that all kinds of chest pain are related to heart problems and cardiac conditions. Apart from the heart, any disturbance in lungs, nerves, stomach, pancreas and chest muscles can also lead to chest pain.

1gg5ud5

Chest pain can also be cause because of disturbance in lungs and stomach
Photo Credit: iStock


RELATED STORIES

Not All Chest Pains Mean Heart Attack! Know The Different Types Of Chest Pain

Chest pain can be cardiac, respiratory, musculoskeletal, gastrointestinal and psychological. We list the different reasons for you so there is no confusion

Energy drinks may cause heart problems

People with high blood pressure or heart disease should not consume energy drinks.

Here are 5 conditions that can lead to chest pain, apart from heart problems:

1. Bone problems can cause chest pain

There are two bone areas in the body - ribs, and sternum. They both are connected to chest pain. Any kind of rib fracture may toughen one's chest movement, may cause deep breaths and induce critical chest pain. If there is any affected bone area, the area may produce a continuous pain and throbbing in the chest. Many times, places in the body where the rib meets the sternum can cause inflammation. This condition is known as costochondritis.

Also read: This Turmeric Drink Recipe Can Detox Your Smoke Filled Lungs

2. Lung related causes of chest pain

One of the most common origins of chest pain is lungs. Chest pain, ache, and conciseness of breath are caused due to a blood clot in pulmonary arteries. This condition is known as pulmonary embolism. Sometimes, chest pain or pressure is caused because of pressure in arteries carrying blood. Chest pain often occurs in the sides of chest, where lungs deflate. This results in constant deficiency of breath. Pneumonia also causes chest pain along with coughing, muscle aches, and fever.

gbp92h7o

Problems with the bone can also cause chest pain
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Don't Ignore These 4 Unusual Indicators Of Heart Disease

3. Muscle or nerve disorder can cause chest pain

Nerve breakdown leads to many intractable obstacles including burning or sharp pain in the chest. Another source for such severe pain is shingles and painful rashes with blisters during chickenpox. Chickenpox infections counter on the nerve distribution of the chest and deliver a sharp pain on one side of the chest. Chest muscles are inflamed due to overuse of severe coughing spells, the area becomes tender which results in severe chest pain.

Also read: Not All Chest Pains Mean Heart Attack! Know The Different Types Of Chest Pain

4. Gastrointestinal causes of chest pain

Some parts of the gastrointestinal tract are present in the upper portion of abdominal areas. Inflammation or rupture of oesophagus can cause endless pain which elevates when you swallow something or take deep breaths. Gall bladder inflammation, gallstones, or complete bile duct blockage can cause suspended or constant aching which is notably painful. Pancreatitis or pancreatic duct blockage at times produce upper abdominal and/or lower chest pain which is further transported to the back. This pain may increase while eating.

49bho75o

Psychological causes of chest pain include depression and anxiety
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Psychological causes of chest pain

People tend to neglect this factor but psychological disorders like depression, stress, anxiety and panic attacks do cause chest pain. These disorders cause high pain in chest because of fast heartbeat. Fast-paced heartbeat can cause extreme ache. These are accompanied by an anxious state of mind, dizziness, fear, mania, heavy breathing, and sweating.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

6 Home Remedies To Cure Blisters
6 Home Remedies To Cure Blisters

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Transition Care: Everything You Need To Know

Smoking Can Adversely Affect Breastfeeding Habits, Here's How

Beat Monsoons Woes With The Power Of Neem!

Do You Schedule Your Free Time? Don't! Study Suggests It Could Make You Unhappy

Beware! UV Rays Of The Sun Can Actually Damage Your Eyes: What You Should Know

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES