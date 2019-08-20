ASK OUR EXPERTS

World Mosquito Day: History, Significance And Tips For Preventing Mosquito Bites

World Mosquito Day: The day is observed in remembrance of Sir Ronald Ross. Mosquitoes are one of the deadliest insects in the world. They have the ability to carry and spread diseases to humans and are responsible for millions of deaths across the world.
  By: Garima Arora  Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:26 IST
3-Min Read
World Mosquito Day: History, Significance And Tips For Preventing Mosquito Bites

World Mosquito Day: Use mosquito repellents and essential oils to keep mosquitoes at bay

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Mosquitoes are responsible for dengue, malaria and chikugunya
  2. Only female mosquitoes bite humans and animals
  3. Mosquitoes are cold-blood insects that can survive in high temperatures

World Mosquito Day is observed on August 20. The day is observed in remembrance of British doctor Sir Ronald Ross. In 1897, Sir Ronald Ross discovered that female mosquitos are responsible for transmitting malaria among humans. World Mosquito Day is primarily aimed at raising awareness about malaria, its causes, and what you can do to prevent it. After dissecting mosquitoes that were known to feed on a patient with malaria, Ross discovered the malaria parasite in stomach wall of the mosquito. With the help of further research, he was able to ascertain the entire life cycle of malarial parasite, including its presence in salivary glands of the mosquito.

World Mosquito day: history and significance


During his research, Ross confirmed that malaria is transmitted from infected birds to healthy ones, by the bite of a mosquito. This was the finding that suggested the disease's mode of transmission to humans.

Also read: Top 10 Known Facts About Dengue

Some facts about mosquitoes that you should know

1. Even though they are tiny, mosquitoes are one of the deadliest insects in the world. They have the ability to carry and spread diseases to humans and are responsible for millions of deaths across the world.

ln8584qg

Mosquitos are responsible for millions of deaths worldwide
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Male mosquitoes do not feed on blood at all. Female mosquitoes are the ones that suck blood for development of their eggs before laying them.

3. Only female mosquitoes require blood and bite humans and animals. Male mosquitoes do not but bite. They feed on nectar of flowers and other suitable sugar source.

Also read: Some Simple Diet Tips For Preventing Dengue And Boosting Recovery By Rujuta Diwekar

4. Mosquitoes are cold-blooded insects that prefer temperatures above 80 degrees. That's why they should down during winter.

5. Adult female mosquitoes of some species find holes where they wait for warmer weather, while others lay eggs in freezing water and die. The eggs they lay are kept until the temperatures rise again, and then they hatch.

6. The American Mosquito Control Association says that there are many as 3,000 different species of mosquitoes throughout the world.

Also read: 3 Natural, Most Effective Ways To Keep Mosquitoes Away And Prevent Dengue, Malaria

Tips for preventing mosquito bites

This World Mosquito Day, spread as much awareness as possible about mosquitoes. Know that they are the primary cause of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya. Avoid going in places with stillwater and prevent open/uncovered water storages at home. Change water from pots and coolers regularly. Keep your indoors clean, use mosquito repellents and essential oils that can keep mosquitoes at bay. Avoid going near damp areas at night as mosquitoes tend to breed in these areas. Practice personal hygiene and these steps together can keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes.

sghp3qkg

World Mosquito Day: Use mosquito repellents to prevent mosquito bites
Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

