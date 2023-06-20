Home »  Living Healthy »  Quick Home Remedies To Help Reduce Mosquito Bites During Summer

Quick Home Remedies To Help Reduce Mosquito Bites During Summer

Activities such as hiking, camping, and barbecuing can increase the risk of exposure to mosquito bites. Here's how you can stay safe.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Jun 20, 2023 02:34 IST
Mosquitoes are attracted to carbon dioxide, heat, lactic acid, and other chemicals that humans emit

Mosquitoes are common insects that can be found all around the world. They thrive in warm and humid environments, especially during the summer months. The reason why mosquito bites are more common during the summer season is due to several factors.

During the summer months, temperatures rise, and the humidity levels increase, providing a perfect climate for mosquitoes to breed. Mosquitoes require standing water to lay eggs, and the summer season produces an ample amount of stagnant water sources. This makes the breeding cycle of mosquitoes more active, leading to an increase in their population.

Along with this, the warm weather during summer also means that people tend to spend more time outdoor, making them more exposed to mosquito bites. Mosquitoes are attracted to carbon dioxide, heat, lactic acid, and other chemicals that humans emit. Luckily, you can prevent and treat mosquito bites through some home remedies. Keep reading as we share some quick home remedies you can try.



10 Home remedies to help treat and prevent mosquito bites in summer:

1. Apple cider vinegar



Apple cider vinegar is a great home remedy to reduce mosquito bites. Dip a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar and apply it on the mosquito bite. Its anti-inflammatory properties can reduce itching and swelling.

2. Honey

Honey is another amazing home remedy. It has antibacterial properties that can help reduce the risk of infection and its thick texture can help alleviate the itching. Take a small amount of honey and apply it over the mosquito bite.

3. Baking soda

Baking soda is a readily available household item that can help reduce itching and swelling. Mix baking soda with a little bit of water to form a paste and apply it over the mosquito bite. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off.

4. Aloe vera

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce mosquito bites. Break a small portion of the aloe vera leaf and apply the gel extracted from the leaf over the mosquito bite.

5. Essential oils

Essential oils like lavender oil and tea tree oil have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce swelling and itching. Mix a few drops of essential oil with carrier oil and apply over the mosquito bite.

6. Ice

Applying ice on the mosquito bite can help numb the area, reduce inflammation and provide temporary relief from itching. Wrap an ice cube in a cloth and apply it gently over the mosquito bite.

7. Basil

Basil leaves have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce itching and swelling. Take a few fresh basil leaves and crush them to make a paste. Apply the paste over the mosquito bite for relief.

8. Garlic

Garlic has antifungal and antibacterial properties. Crush a peeled garlic clove and apply the juice to the mosquito bite for relief.

9. Oatmeal

Oatmeal has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce itching and swelling. Mix oatmeal with a little bit of water to form a paste. Apply the paste over the mosquito bite and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off.

10. Tea bags

Tea bags have tannins that can help reduce swelling and itching. Take a used tea bag and place it over the mosquito bite for a few minutes.

In conclusion, these home remedies can provide relief from mosquito bites. However, if you experience severe allergic reactions, fever or other symptoms, you should consult a doctor.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

Trending Diseases