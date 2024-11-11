Sick Of Mosquito Bites? Try These Hacks For Relief
Mosquito bites are unpleasant because when a mosquito bites, it injects saliva into the skin that contains proteins acting as anticoagulants, which help it feed on blood. This saliva triggers the body's immune response, releasing histamines that cause itching, swelling, and inflammation. Bites should be avoided because mosquitoes can carry diseases such as malaria, dengue, Zika, and West Nile virus, which can have serious health impacts. Additionally, scratching bites can lead to skin infections. Some simple hacks can help reduce the itchiness and discomfort of mosquito bites, providing relief and preventing further irritation. Keep reading as we share some hacks for relief.
Hacks to relieve discomfort from mosquito bites
1. Ice pack
Applying an ice pack or a cold compress to a mosquito bite can numb the area, reducing swelling and soothing the itch. Cold constricts blood vessels, limiting the spread of inflammatory substances that cause itching. Hold the ice on the bite for 10 minutes, taking breaks in between.
2. Aloe vera gel
Aloe vera has cooling and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe irritated skin and reduce itching. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to the bite, letting it dry naturally. This hack not only provides relief but also accelerates the healing process.
3. Honey
Honey has natural antibacterial properties and can reduce inflammation and itching on a mosquito bite. Dab a small amount of honey on the bite and cover it with a bandage to prevent stickiness. It helps reduce the chance of infection if scratching breaks the skin.
4. Baking soda paste
Baking soda neutralises skin pH, which may help reduce itching and irritation. Mix a teaspoon of baking soda with water to form a paste, apply it to the bite, and leave it for 10 minutes before rinsing off. This paste can quickly alleviate discomfort.
5. Apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar acts as a natural astringent, reducing inflammation and soothing itchiness. Dab a cotton ball in diluted apple cider vinegar and apply it to the bite. It has antimicrobial effects as well, reducing the risk of infection from scratching.
6. Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce itching and prevent infection. Dilute a few drops with a carrier oil and apply it to the bite. Tea tree oil's cooling sensation provides quick relief and also acts as a natural mosquito repellent.
7. Witch hazel
Witch hazel contains tannins that act as an astringent, drying out the mosquito bite and reducing inflammation. Apply a small amount of witch hazel using a cotton pad. This can relieve itching, prevent swelling, and provide a cooling sensation.
8. Banana peel
The inside of a banana peel contains enzymes and natural oils that can soothe the itch and reduce irritation. Rub the inside of a banana peel on the bite and let it sit for 10-15 minutes before washing. This natural remedy is soothing and easy to try at home.
These hacks offer natural, quick solutions to relieve itching, reduce swelling, and help prevent infection from mosquito bites, making the discomfort more manageable.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
