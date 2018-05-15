National Dengue Day 2018: Top 10 Known Facts About Dengue
National Dengue Day 2018:
National Dengue Day: Dengue has symptoms very similar to the flu
HIGHLIGHTS
- There is no medicine or any specific treatment for dengue
- Dengue is a vector-borne disease which is transmitted by Aedes mosquito
- National Dengue Day is meant to spread awareness about the infection
National Dengue Day 2018 is observed on May 16. The day is meant to raise awareness about dengue fever, the incidence of which has alarming rates in India. Dengue is a disease borne by Aedes mosquitoes which usually breed in peridomestic environments. Dengue is one of the most important mosquito-borne diseases in humans all over the world. Currently, there are no effective vaccines which can prevent dengue infections, even though the infection is widely spread in different parts of the world. Dengue is an epidemic in more than 100 countries in America, Africa, Southeast Asia, the Western Pacific and Mediterranean regions. Dengue virus is highly contagious and can be spread from infected travellers. The number of dengue cases is rising dramatically and the outbreak is widespread in the world.
In this article, we present you 10 important facts about dengue you must know:
1. The first thing that you must know about dengue is that it is like a flu-like disease which has symptoms very similar to the flu. It can get severe and even potentially lethal. Dengue occurs after an incubation period of around 10 days after being bit by then dengue-infected mosquito.
2. Severe dengue can turn to be a very fatal disease. If the infection is not recognized and treated on time, the disease can get worse and cause death. Early detection of the infection along with proper medical facility can prevent the disease from becoming too fatal.
3. There is no medicine or any specific treatment for dengue. A person infected with dengue simply needs to rest and drink lots of fluids. In case of severe symptoms, you must get yourself hospitalised for getting proper medical aid.
4. A vaccine for dengue was in fact registered in late 2015 and early 2016. It is called Dengvaxia (CYD-TDV) and was registered by Sanofi Pasteur in several countries. However, the vaccine is not introduced in many countries. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), countries should consider dengue vaccine in accordance to their geographical settings where there is high burden of the disease.
5. Dengue is a vector-borne disease which is transmitted by Aedes mosquito. The mosquito is known to be a day-time feeder which can easily survive in numerous environments.
6. The Aedes mosquito has a specific habitat which usually settles in urban tropical areas. It lays its eggs containers which are filled with water. An adult aedes mosquito rests in the dark and gets protected in indoor areas.
7. The WHO states that around 75% of the population affected by dengue lives in Asia. The healthcare systems in Asian countries are taking intensified efforts to reduce breeding of dengue-infected mosquito. They are working hard in order to raise awareness about the disease and improve facilities to manage the infection in a better way.
8. National Dengue Day is celebrated on May 16 in order to increase public awareness about dengue and mobilise healthcare resources for its control and prevention.
9. The 2016 Regional Action Plan for Dengue Prevention and Control is working towards a new and more advances approach for reducing impact of dengue.
10. The Western Pacific Region is working towards collectively reducing burden of dengue and other arboviral diseases from the world.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.