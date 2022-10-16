World Food Day 2022: Follow These Tips To Ensure Least Food Waste
Despite the fact that one in nine individuals worldwide faces chronic hunger, eating is considered a basic human right. World Food Day was established in 1979 and is celebrated yearly on October 16 since the United Nations recognised food as a right, not a privilege, in 1945. It is a day set aside to raise awareness of the condition of the hungry.
Why is observing world food day important?
Malnutrition has a negative impact on millions of people's health by harming developing bodies and minds. To preserve food security and the accessibility of wholesome meals for everyone on the earth, it is crucial to bring attention to this health concern.
There is now enough food produced on our planet to feed everyone. But each year, 1.3 billion tonnes of food or almost 20% of the total amount produced are lost or squandered. World Food Day serves as motivation to get active, decrease food waste, and contribute to feeding millions of people.
Although eating may be quite enjoyable and entertaining, occasionally we may overeat. Refocusing on mindful eating can help us cut down on food waste and the number of individuals who go to bed hungry. World Food Day acts as a reminder to avoid overeating and make environmentally sustainable decisions.
How to ensure the least amount of food is wasted?
As discussed above, we should refocus on mindful eating. This will help reduce wastage. There are a few other ways through which you can ensure you waste the least amount of food. Here are ways in which you can ensure the least food waste:
1. Take small servings
Take lesser servings while dining out or divide huge meals. Even when you are home, make sure to always take small servings. Getting multiple small servings is better than one large serving that you can fail to consume entirely.
2. Don't throw away leftovers
If you don't consume all you prepare, freeze it for later use or incorporate the leftovers into another dish.
3. Make use of your food waste
Composting food leftovers is a better option than tossing them away. By doing this, you replenish the soil's nutrients and lessen your carbon impact.
4. Encourage local farmers and markets
You can help local family farmers and small businesses by purchasing locally-grown food. By shortening truck and other vehicle delivery routes, you also contribute to the battle against pollution.
5. Start eating sustainably
Fast-paced living makes it difficult to prepare wholesome meals, but this doesn't mean they have to be complicated. You may share simple, healthful recipes from the internet with your family and friends.
6. Consume more pulses
Try having a meal made with pulses and other foods that have long shelf lives and are not a perishable as vegetables and fruits.
7. Donate
Food that would normally go to waste can be donated. Your leftovers can be shared rather than wasted. You can connect with social workers in your area or find online forms that can connect you with people in need.
8. Only buy what you require
Create a food plan. Make a list for your shopping and stick to it to prevent impulse purchases. You'll waste less food and spend less money as a result.
9. Select ripe produce and fruits.
Don't evaluate food by how it looks. Fruits and vegetables with unusual shapes or bruises are frequently discarded because they don't adhere to artificial aesthetic standards. They have the same flavour, though.
Keep these things in mind when trying to reduce food waste.
