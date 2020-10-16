World Food Day 2020: How To Adopt Diverse And Healthy Eating Practices, As Per A Nutritionist
World Food Day: For eating healthy and making your diet diverse, it is important to eat foods that are locally grown, are in season, and have been consumed in your family for generations.
World Food Day 2020: Eat in a way that supports economy and ecology, says Rujtua Diwekar
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eating local can be easy on your pocket
- Eating according to season can promote diversity in your diet
- Eating traditional can help you get in touch with your roots
World Food Day 2020: October 16 is observed as World Food Day. Food is the essence of life, the foundation of cultures and communities. The Food And Agriculture Organization of the United Nations mentions that poor and vulnerable communities are the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Preserving access to safe and nutritious food for these communities is thus an essential part of response to the pandemic. In times of crisis like these, it is of supreme importance that our farmers and workers throughout the food system are supported. Doing so will ensure that good food makes it way from farm to fork.
The need for supporting farmers is something that celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has advocated for long. She is of the opinion that eating local, seasonal and cultural food as part of our daily diet can benefit the economy, ecology and farmers alike.
World Food Day: How to adopt healthy and diverse eating practices
On this special day, we are going to talk about ways that can help you follow a healthy diet in a sustainable manner.
1. Eat local
Doing so is an effective way to support local farmers. Foods that are grown in your region are easily available, and will also be available at cheaper prices. It is also an effective way to encourage eating traditional foods that have been part of your culture for generations.
2. Eat seasonal
The joy eating according to the season is tremendous. Foods that are in season will always taste delicious. What's more, eating seasonal is an effective way to make your diet diverse with all food groups. Food diversity helps in maintaining gut flora, which is essential for a healthy gut, digestive system and body immunity.
3. Eat traditional
This is an effective way to get in touch with your roots. It means that you need to eat foods that have been a part of your family for generations. According to Diwekar, if the food that you're eating can be recognised by your grandmother, and she knows how to prepare it, then it can safely be a part of your diet. This can be a parantha, dal rice, aloo puri, puran poli, poha, upma, dosa, idli, and the list goes on. When you make these foods as they have been made by your grandparents, then you needn't worry about weight gain, cholesterol or other health concerns.
Practice portion control at all times and eat small and frequent meals and avoid long gaps between meals. Make your favourite comfort food like pizza, burger, sandwiches and even desserts at home. Doing so will empower you to be aware of all the ingredients that go in them.
This World Food Day, eat local, seasonal and traditional to support the farmers, and make sure you avoid food wastage!
(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)
