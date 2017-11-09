Wish To Be Like Salman? This Is What You Need To Do!
Ever wondered how the Sultan of bollywood keeps himself fit even at 51? We'll tell you how.
Salman Khan's fitness secret decoded
HIGHLIGHTS
- Salman Khan brought bodybuilding and fitness in the mainstream culture
- His workout regime consists of intense weight training and cardio
- He avoids carbs and opts for a protein-rich diet
Shirtless wonder, Sultan, or simply the Bhaijaan of bollywood, Salman is attributed with so many names and he is totally worth it all!
Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan or simply Salman Khan, needs no introduction. A bollywood superstar and the man who has been sighted shirtless for a number of times is the one who brought bodybuilding and fitness in the mainstream culture. His physique and an ability to maintain it for so long have given his competitors and the general public fitness goals. Those six pack abs and perfect looks still leave us wondering, 'Is he really 51!'
And it all started during the 90s with 'O O jaane jaana', when he made his first shirtless appearance on screen. Since then, there is no stopping for our Sultan.
Also read: What Will Make You Lose More Weight: Cardio Or Weight Training?
So all the eligible gentlemen out there, this one is for you!
Here's how the most eligible bachelor of India has maintained that breathtaking physique for 20 years and still continues to do so.
Salman's workout regime
The only question that comes to mind when we think of Salman's physique and body is, 'How?' If you feel its steroids, then you are mistaken. That perfect body is a combination of intense workout, perfect diet plan and pure dedication.
Photo credit: NDTV Movies
His workout regime consists of intense weight training and cardio, which he practices for three days each and on Sundays he focuses on biceps, triceps, abs, back and legs. Here's how it begins!
1. Salman begins his training session with jumping jacks, squats and push-ups, basic warm up exercises.
2. Following this he practices dead-lifts for back and leg-muscles.
3. Next is bench-pressing for chest and biceps followed by shoulder push pressing.
4. The workout ends with running on the treadmill.
This was his weight-training exercise session. But what he focuses more on is cardio. Here's how it goes.
1. Session starts with running on treadmill for 15 minutes.
2. Following this, he practices abs with crunches, side crunches and side planks. Each of them 25 times in one circuit and as many as 3 to 5 circuits.
3. Following this is sit ups. Our Sultan performs as many as 1000 sit ups in one go.
4. Then cardio for an hour.
Salman performs as many as 2000 push ups and 500 abs crunches. This intense workout is not recommended for beginners as it requires stamina that can be built over time.
Also read: Know The Many Benefits Of Eating Carbs!
What does our Sultan prefer on his plate?
Salman reveals that food is just as important as workout regime. The very first thing is avoiding sugary and processed foods. His trainer reveals that the last thing Salman would do to his physique is feed himself something unhealthy.
So here's a sneak peek into his diet plan.
Breakfast: Four egg whites and low-fat milk
Lunch: Five chapattis, grilled veggies and salad
Snacks: For snacks, Salman never goes beyond protein bar and nuts.
Dinner: Two egg whites, chicken or fish and soup
Other than this, his pre-workout meal consists of two egg whites and protein shake. Post-workout meal is oats, almonds, three egg whites and protein bar. He keeps from carbs and protein is the main staple of his diet.