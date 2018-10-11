What Really Is Malnutrition And How Can You Prevent It? All You Need To Know
Malnutrition in general means poor nutrition. It refers to under nutrition; where a person does not get adequate nutrients or when a person does not consume sufficient food.
Malnutrition occurs when a person's diet does not contain essential nutrients
Malnutrition is a serious health problem that occurs when a person's diet does not contain the right amount of nutrients. Malnutrition in general means poor nutrition. It refers to under nutrition; where a person does not get adequate nutrients or when a person does not consume sufficient food. On the other hand; the condition where a person gets more nutrients than he needs is called over nutrition. It can lead to poor health outcomes including stunted growth, eye disorders, diabetes and several heart diseases. Some populations have a high risk of developing malnutrition primarily due to their environment, lifestyle and economic resources. Apart from this other major causes of malnutrition include low intake of food, digestive issues, depression and alcoholism.
Some common symptoms of malnutrition are:
- Prone to chronic diseases
- Fatigue
- Weak muscles
- Longer healing of wounds
- Lack of appetite
- Dizziness
- Weak immunity
- Inactive
- Loss of fat and body tissue
- Low mood
- Always feeling cold
- Depression
How can you treat malnutrition?
Malnutrition can be treated depending upon the underlying cause and how malnourished a person is. The person concerned can be treated at home, by a dietitian or other healthcare professional. In some cases, you might even need to go into hospital. As a general thumb rule, malnutrition can be prevented by eating a healthy balanced diet which compromises of all the essential nutrients.
Eat these foods daily to prevent malnutrition:
1. Proteins:
Protein are a vital nutrient present in each cell of the human body. They are the building blocks of the body. Proteins also provide the body with special nitrogen which cannot be obtained from carbohydrates or lipids. They are important for cell formation and immune system. Protein in an adequate amount is required to metabolize and process energy in the liver and the kidneys.
2. Vitamins and minerals:
Vitamins and minerals are essential nutrients that perform several functions. They help in boosting immunity, strengthening bones and heal wounds. Therefore including foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains and lean meats in your diet is a good option. Help your loved one limit his or her intake of unhealthy fats, processed food, refined carbohydrates, sugars, alcoholic beverages and junk food. You should suggest ways to replace less healthy foods with healthier ones.
3. Fats:
Fats are extremely essential for your body. They are important for body to function properly, and without it, we could not live. They supply us with energy, and they also make it possible for other nutrients to do their jobs. Thus include foods like milk, cheese, eggs, chicken and yogurt in your diet.
4. Carbohydrates:
Carbohydrates are a vital nutrient that helps your body get the energy. They also help in the protein storage of the body. The brain requires carbohydrates to get energy, but insufficient carbohydrate intake can stop the metabolism of fatty acids. This results in protein loss from the body and weakens it, causing malnutrition. Thus, it is essential to include foods like fruits, legumes, dairy products, starchy vegetables like potatoes and so on.
