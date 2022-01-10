ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Want A Healthy Year Ahead? Nmami Agarwal Shares Five Tips

Want A Healthy Year Ahead? Nmami Agarwal Shares Five Tips

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal posted a video on her Instagram handle in which she shared five tips to remain healthy in this new year.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jan 10, 2022 10:41 IST
4-Min Read
Want A Healthy Year Ahead? Nmami Agarwal Shares Five Tips

Follow these tips to stay healthy and safe in 2022

The New Year is all about fresh beginnings and a host of resolutions. Invariably, most resolutions revolve around health and wellness and rightfully so. If you have a similar resolution to lead a healthier life this year, we recommend you take a look at what nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has to say. In a video on Instagram, the nutritionist shared five effective tips that will help you remain healthy this year. In the caption, she said, "5 tips to be healthier in the new year 2022." Nmami began the video by saying, "Begin the new year with an oath to get healthy with these five tips." 

Here are the five tips that Nmami Agarwal shared in the video:

1) No resolutions


RELATED STORIES
related

Ginger Is The Answer To Some Common Winter Diseases, Says Celeb Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal

Ginger can help combat many common winter diseases, says nutritionist Nmami Agarwal. Know it's many benefits

related

What Is Pranic Healing? Know Some Of The Health Benefits It Can Offer

Pranic healing is a comprehensive therapy system of natural healing techniques. It can promote your mental well being. Here are some of the health benefits it can offer.

“Promise yourself that you are not going to set any resolutions. The moment you create a resolution, your mind makes a boundary and it gets restricted. And the moment you feel restricted, the problem arises. So don't restrict yourself from anything,” the nutritionist said. 

2) Simple things

Instead of striving for a big change, be a little easy on yourself and do simple things that help you remain healthy. For example, eat whole foods, and include less sugar and sodium in your diet.

3) Rainbow diet

Try to follow the rainbow diet plan on a regular basis. This form of diet requires your food platter to have a majority of nutritious food items including vegetables and fruits of different colours every day. Nmami said, "I would say follow a rainbow diet. Make sure your plate is colourful."

4) Physical activity

“Move more and sit less,” Nmami Agarwal said. This should be applicable even when you are working from home. Take breaks and walk around.  

5) Health checkups

“Go for regular health checkups,” the nutritionist urged. One thing we tend to avoid is getting regular health checkups. “Remember one thing: self-care is of utmost importance. No one else is going to take care of you. Only you can,” Nmami added. 

Take a look at the video here:

We are certain these health tips by Nmami Agarwal will inspire you to lead a healthy life.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

All You Need To Know About Blood Sugar Monitoring At Home

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases