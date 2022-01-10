Want A Healthy Year Ahead? Nmami Agarwal Shares Five Tips
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal posted a video on her Instagram handle in which she shared five tips to remain healthy in this new year.
Follow these tips to stay healthy and safe in 2022
The New Year is all about fresh beginnings and a host of resolutions. Invariably, most resolutions revolve around health and wellness and rightfully so. If you have a similar resolution to lead a healthier life this year, we recommend you take a look at what nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has to say. In a video on Instagram, the nutritionist shared five effective tips that will help you remain healthy this year. In the caption, she said, "5 tips to be healthier in the new year 2022." Nmami began the video by saying, "Begin the new year with an oath to get healthy with these five tips."
Here are the five tips that Nmami Agarwal shared in the video:
1) No resolutions
“Promise yourself that you are not going to set any resolutions. The moment you create a resolution, your mind makes a boundary and it gets restricted. And the moment you feel restricted, the problem arises. So don't restrict yourself from anything,” the nutritionist said.
2) Simple things
Instead of striving for a big change, be a little easy on yourself and do simple things that help you remain healthy. For example, eat whole foods, and include less sugar and sodium in your diet.
3) Rainbow diet
Try to follow the rainbow diet plan on a regular basis. This form of diet requires your food platter to have a majority of nutritious food items including vegetables and fruits of different colours every day. Nmami said, "I would say follow a rainbow diet. Make sure your plate is colourful."
4) Physical activity
“Move more and sit less,” Nmami Agarwal said. This should be applicable even when you are working from home. Take breaks and walk around.
5) Health checkups
“Go for regular health checkups,” the nutritionist urged. One thing we tend to avoid is getting regular health checkups. “Remember one thing: self-care is of utmost importance. No one else is going to take care of you. Only you can,” Nmami added.
Take a look at the video here:
We are certain these health tips by Nmami Agarwal will inspire you to lead a healthy life.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.