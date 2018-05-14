Stomach Aches After Eating: 7 Important Causes
When stomach aches occur at odd times, even after you have a healthy and portion-controlled meal, it is a sign of a problem. Here are some of the causes of stomach aches after eating.
Stomach ache after eating: They can be indicative of an underlying health condition
HIGHLIGHTS
- Gallstones block the duct in the intestine which results in pain
- Food intolerance is the most common causes of stomach ache after eating
- Crohns disease can result in stomach aches after eating
Let's admit it; we have all over-indulged at some point of time. There are times when those hamburgers, pizzas and donuts become irresistible. When you binge on unhealthy foods more than often, it is normal to experience some stomach aches. But when these stomach aches occur at odd times, even after you have a healthy and portion-controlled meal, it is a sign of a problem. Most of the time stomach aches take place due to bloating, indigestion and other gastrointestinal problems. Usually the pain is mild and can be treated with home remedies or over-the-counter medication. However, if the pains are too severe, they can be indicative of an underlying health condition.
Here are some of the causes of this unexplained stomach ache after eating:
1. Gallstones
The gallbladder is a tiny, sack-like organ present close to your liver. It releases the bile pigment in the body which is required for the digestion of fats. Gallstones are small stones which form in the gallbladder. In some cases, they are not fatal and does not cause much trouble. But sometimes, these stones cause swelling and block the duct in the intestine which results in pain. This pain usually begins after a fatty meal.
2. Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis is a condition characterized by inflammation in the pancreas. This inflammation can cause a burning sensation in the mid and upper abdomen. Lying down on your stomach can make things worse for you. It may result in nausea, vomiting and dull aches. Drinking too much alcohol can be responsible for it.
3. Food intolerance
Food intolerance is one of the most common causes of stomach ache after eating. Sometimes it could be due to the contents of the food you eat; your meals could contain ingredients which trigger intolerances. Lactose and gluten are the most common form of food intolerances. It is important for you to identify the intolerance triggers. For instance, lactose is mainly found in dairy foods but it is also present in ketchup. Regular consumption of such foods can damage your small intestine.
4. Food allergy
This could be another important cause of stomach aches after eating. Food intolerances are milder than food allergies. Food allergies can result in reactions like nausea, cramping, vomiting, bloating, diarrhea and more. If you are allergic to more than one food, an allergic reaction can cross your way quite often. The most common allergens are fish, peanuts, soy, eggs, and tree nuts. For this, you need to figure out a diet plan with a dietician.
5. IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome)
This condition can be taken into consideration for stomach aches after eating because it messes with your digestive system after each meal. It is a malfunction originating in your colon. When waste passes through your colon, the muscles lining the intestine contract and relax. That's how it is supposed to function normally. But in IBS patients, these muscles do not function properly and result in diarrhea, constipation and cramps.
6. Peptic ulcers
Peptic ulcers develop on the inner lining of the stomach and the upper part of the small intestine. These are likely to cause a burning sensation in your stomach. The symptoms can be worse if you eat spicy foods.
Crohn's is a chronic condition of IBS. It can result in inflammation in various parts of the digestive system. Symptoms include diarrhea, blood in stools, and excessive pain. This condition can be life-threatening with some complications.
