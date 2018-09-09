6 Vegetables Which May Help In Gaining Weight
People who are lean, thin or malnourished need to gain weight to meet their bodily requirements and to redeem some energy in the body. Here is a list of 6 vegetables which can help in gaining weight.
These vegetables can help you gain weight in a healthy way
HIGHLIGHTS
- Gain weight in the right way by eating healthy foods
- Do not load up on junk and processed food to gain weight
- Vegetables like pumpkin and potato can help in weight gain
People who are lean, thin or malnourished need to gain weight to meet their bodily requirements and to redeem some energy in the body. Contrary to what people believe in, a vegetarian diet too can help you gain weight. A vegetarian diet may not be able to match up to the protein and carbohydrate levels of meat. But if you eat the right vegetables in accurate proportions, it can help you maintain a healthy and fit body while aiding weight gain. But in any case, both diets are beneficial for the body.
So, here are 6 vegetables which will help you gain weight:
1. Pumpkins
Pumpkins can help you gain weight smoothly. Pumpkins are starchy vegetables which can be helpful for those trying to gain weight. The starch which pumpkin produces gets converted into glucose, which is a chief component in the body for storing fat. Hence, glucose helps in increasing weight. You can bake a pumpkin or have a bowl of pumpkin soup preferably during lunch or dinner.
Also read: Include Nuts, Eggs And Beans In Your Diet To Gain Muscle Strength
2. Potatoes
Now, this is a well-known vegetable for weight gain. Potatoes are easily available, cheap and anything cooked out of it is a delicacy. Potatoes help in gaining weight because they are potent sources of starchy carbohydrates. Carbs, as we know, help in storing unburnt fats in the body in the form of excess fats. Eating carbs such as in potatoes can help in gaining weight. It is recommended to consume potatoes in the form of cooked vegetables and avoid over consuming them in the form of french fries, potato sticks or potato chips.
3. Beets
Yes, even beets help a huge deal in helping us to gain weight. Even though beet is a vegetable which is low in fat and cholesterol, its calorie content makes it a good vegetable for gaining weight. Regular calorie intake will help you get your desired weight.
Also read: If You Want To Lose Weight And Gain Health, Avoid These 5 So-Called Healthy Foods
4. Yams
Yams are also starchy vegetables. They are also high in calories and can help in gaining weight.
5. Corn
Corn is a vegetable famous for its starch content. In fact, corn starch or corn flour is a common kitchen ingredient. We already know that foods and vegetables rich in starch are responsible for weight gain. The starch in corn helps in storing fat and helps you weight. You can have one bowl of boiled corn with salt for good results.
6. Green peas
Green peas are vegetables which are high in fiber and proteins - which are necessary for refueling and regulating food in the body. Interestingly, green peas are also rich in carbohydrates, which are the primary source of weight gain. You can have a bowl of boiled green peas, or have it added in salads or other cooked vegetables.
Also read: 8 Habits Which Are Making You Gain Water Weight
While these vegetables will give you your required weight, it is important to consult a dietician so as to know how much of these vegetables you can consume to prevent unnecessary weight gain. Remember that in order to gain weight, you need to consume more calories than you burn through workouts and exercises. Gain weight in a healthy way by adding these vegetables to your diet and avoid junk or packet foods.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.