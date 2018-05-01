ASK OUR EXPERTS

Healthy Summer Drinks: 10 Power-Packed Traditional Sharbats

Healthy Summer Drinks: 10 Power-Packed Traditional Sharbats

These sharbats and traditional summer drinks will help you beat the heat and stay fit and active during summer.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: May 1, 2018 01:24 IST
4-Min Read
Healthy summer drinks help you beat dehydration and lethargy

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Buttermilk is a great source of vitamin B6
  2. Aam panna is a popular remedy for heat-strokes
  3. Coconut water helps you fight acne and prevents acidity

The one thing which we traditionally do is change what we eat and drink according to the season. During winter, your body needs something which would keep it warm and immune against the cold. But during summer, when the sun is on your head and is sucking on your energy, you need something which will keep you fresh and healthy at the same time. Something which will help you beat the lethargy and dehydration which summer season is associated with. For this, you can include some refreshing drinks in your diet.

Include these sharbats and traditional drinks in your diet to stay fresh and healthy during the summer season.

1. Coconut water

One of the best summer drinks which will help you fight back the heat is coconut water or nariyal pani. Have it around noon. This drink helps you fight acne and prevents acidity. This drink is a natural coolant which provides your body all the essential nutrients it needs to stay fresh and fit during summer.

 
coconut waterHealthy summer drinks: Coconut water prevents dehydration
 

2. Buttermilk

Instead of opting for the sugar-loaded cold drinks, opt for buttermilk or chhach. This drink has great cooling properties and is the perfect drink for a hot summer day. It is a great source of vitamin B6 and prevents bloating during the second half of the day.

 
buttermilkHealthy summer drinks: Buttermilk is a rich source of vitamin B6
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Lemonade or nimbu sharbat

Lemonade or nimbu sharbat can be taken with a light evening snack. Just a pinch of black salt, roasted jeera powder or black pepper in your lemonade can enhance its flavor and its benefits. These drinks won't let your electrolyte or vitamin level drop. They are also beneficial for blood pressure patients.

 
lemonadeHealthy summer drinks: It is beneficial for blood pressure patients
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Thandai

Thandai is a north-Indian drink is both delicious and refreshing on a hot summer day. Just one glass of thandai keeps you hydrated and active for prolonged hours.

 
thandaiHealthy summer drinks: Thandai keeps you hydrated
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Lassi

Lassi is prepared by mixing curd and milk together with some ice and sugar. Undoubtedly this drink gives you a kick of nutrition and refreshment in one glass. It keeps your body cool and safe from dehydration during summer.

 
lassiHealthy summer drinks: Lassi is both delicious and healthy
Photo Credit: iStock

6. Cold coffee

Avoid adding sugar to this drink, and cold coffee can be healthy beverage. All you need to do is add some coffee, milk, some ice cream and blend it together. Try to keep sugar as low as possible. It will keep your body safe from dehydration.

 
cold coffeeHealthy summer drinks: Cold coffee keeps you hydrated
 

7. Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is a healthy and hydrating refreshment for hot summer afternoons. All you need to do is brew some chamomile tea and keep it in the refrigerator for some hours. Add some honey to it and enjoy this refreshing drink with a light snack.

 
chamomile teaHealthy summer drinks: Chamomile tea helps you fight dehydration
 
8. Fruit smoothies

One of the best ways of adding fruits to your diet is by drinking them in the form of smoothies. Apples, bananas, blueberries, watermelon and other refreshing fruits with some yogurt and ice cubes can be blended into a thick and delicious smoothie. This drink will be the perfect serving of nutrition and refreshment.

 
fruit smoothiesHealthy summer drinks:Fruit smoothies are both delicious and healthy
Photo Credit: iStock

9. Lemon and ginger iced tea

Both lemon and ginger are packed with nutrients which keep bloating and congestion at bay. Take some lemon and ginger juice and add it to a tall glass of cold water. Add a teaspoon of honey to enhance the flavor.

lemon and ginger iced teaHealthy summer drinks: This drink is healthy and refreshing

10. Aam panna

This drink is prepared with mango and mint leaves. Aam panna is a popular remedy for heat-strokes.

 
aam pannaHealthy summer drinks: This drink treats heat strokes
 

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



