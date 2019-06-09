8 Ways To Get A Flat Tummy Without Exercise
Too lazy to exercise? Too much of a glutton to give up your carbs, fats and sweets? Well, here are some lifestyle changes that can do the trick. Read here to know more.
Every dietician, trainer and life coach in the world would try to get you to make major changes to your lifestyle to help you become the fittest version of yourself. We're here to tell you that you may be able to at least augment this process through minor changes to your life that have very little to do with exercise or your diet. Obviously, we maintain that workouts and diets are still bound to be significantly more effective, but these hacks are certainly worth a shot.
So, here are 8 ways to get a flat tummy without exercise or diet changes:
1. Sleep on time: If you're sleeping on time, your body is well rested, slowing down your metabolism, and better utilise the nutrients from your food. This will also help you avoid late night snacking. So, getting your 7-9 hours of sleep is the perfect start to becoming fitter.
2. Keep your fluids running: Ensure that you are sufficiently hydrated. Keep your water bottle next to you at all times, and sip on it as much as you can. If your body is dehydrated, then it can make you carry some extra weight. But, don't force yourself to drink water, it'll add it your water weight.
3. Chill and take a bath: Don't stress out. Get your stress levels down, relax and maybe even take a soothing bath. When you're stressed, your body produces certain hormones that tamper with your digestive system. Leaving you heavier because of all the residue. Simultaneously, taking a bath, can draw out the excess water from the stomach, and make you instantly skinnier.
4. Avoid chewing gum: Research dictates that when you chew gum you swallow a lot of air. Also, chewing intimates your stomach of incoming food, causing the inner lining to produce acids for digestion. When the food doesn't arrive, your stomach is left significantly bloated.
5. Have warm water and lemon: This home-made remedy is gaining popularity. Instead of a cold sugary lemonade, just squeeze lemon in some warm water. This will refresh your water, and reduce inflammation in your gut, leading to weight control.
6. Dark chocolate: Portion control is important with this hack. Have a small piece once a day, and the mono-saturated fats in it, combined with the lack of sugar, can flatten your tummy. Over and above that, the caffeine boost it provides, can help you go to the gym for those extra few minutes.
7. Green tea: Green tea is known for its goodness. The drink is loaded with catechins, an antioxidant which can increase the release of fat from fat cells. This can help in boosting energy expenditure and further speeding up the burning of liver fat.
8. Eat slower: Eating slower can aid your digestive system. If you eat slower, you are able to break down the food molecules into smaller easily digestible bits, so that your stomach can utilise nutrients well enough, and separate the waste efficiently. This will also avoid over-eating.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
