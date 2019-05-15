ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Cancer »  Beware! This Additive In Chewing Gum Can Cause Cancer

Beware! This Additive In Chewing Gum Can Cause Cancer

Consumption of food containing E171 (commonly present in chewing gums) has an impact on the gut microbiota which could trigger diseases such as inflammatory bowel diseases and colorectal cancer.
  By: IANS  Updated: May 15, 2019 04:13 IST
1-Min Read
Beware! This Additive In Chewing Gum Can Cause Cancer

Chewing gums contains whitening agents that may cause IBS, cancer

A food additive which is commonly used as a whitening agent in products such as chewing gum and mayonnaise could lead to inflammatory bowel diseases and colorectal cancer, warns a study.

The study conducted in mice investigated health impacts of food additive E171 (titanium dioxide nanoparticles) which is commonly used in high quantities in foods and some medicines as a whitening agent.

Found in more than 900 food products, E171 is consumed in high proportion everyday by the general population.


RELATED STORIES

Did You Have Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease As A Child? You May Have High Risk Of Cancer: Study

Ulcerative colitis affects the large intestine and causes irritation and swelling called inflammation whereas Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) characterised by inflammation that responds to tissue injury ultimately causing redness, swelling, and pain

Women, You Can Reduce Risk Of Cancer By Quitting Smoking

Smoking is a well-established risk factor for bladder cancer

Consumption of food containing E171 has an impact on the gut microbiota - defined by the trillions of bacteria that inhabit the gut - which could trigger diseases such as inflammatory bowel diseases and colorectal cancer, said the study published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition.

"It is well established that dietary composition has an impact on physiology and health, yet the role of food additives is poorly understood," said co-lead author Wojciech Chrzanowski, Associate Professor at University of Sydney.

"This study presents pivotal evidence that consumption of food containing food additive E171 affects gut microbiota as well as inflammation in the gut, which could lead to diseases such as inflammatory bowel diseases and colorectal cancer," he said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems
Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Close Friend's Death Can Affect Well-Being For 4 Years

Opposites Not Only Attract But Make Good Decisions Together: Study

Artificial Intelligence Can Predict Death Better Than Docs; Here's Why And How

Why And How We Envy Others

This Pill May Help Curb 2.7 Lakh HIV Cases In India

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases