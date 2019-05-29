ASK OUR EXPERTS

Herbal Medicines Aid Newborns' Digestive System: Expert

Herbal Medicines Aid Newborns' Digestive System: Expert

Dill Oil, Guduchi and Amalaki help regularise bowel movements and control digestive disturbances in babies
  By: IANS  Updated: May 29, 2019 03:06 IST
1-Min Read
Herbal Medicines Aid Newborns

Newborn babies do benefit from herbal medicines

Medicines with natural ingredients like Dill Oil, Guduchi and Amalaki help regularise bowel movements and control digestive disturbances in babies, an expert has said.

"The initial three years of life are the most crucial for a baby's growth and development, and the digestive system plays an important role. Healthy digestion supports healthy growth in babies and is vital for their overall well-being," said Rajesh Kumawat, Head, Medical Services and Clinical Development, the Himalaya Drug Company.

To relieve the baby's digestive discomfort, the parents must ensure that the baby is fed in small quantities at frequent intervals and include enough liquids, he said. This will help to digest the food.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
