Need #MondayMotivation? Watch Shilpa Shetty's Hard Core Workout Video To Get A Flat Stomach
Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty Kundra includes a lot of variety in her workout regime to make sure that the exercises don't become mundane. In the recent workout video, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen working out with her husband Raj Kundra. Take a look.
The fitness diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra is here to give us some fitness motivation.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Shilps Shetty treats fitness as her first priority
- Regular physical exercise is beneficial for your overall health
- Push-ups, planks and crunches can help melt belly fat really fast
It's the first day of the week and you feel a bit lazy. Moreover, you did eat a lot of unhealthy foods this weekend. But do not worry folks! As always, the fitness diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra is here to give us some fitness motivation. The famous actress never fails to inspire her fans. Shilpa Shetty Kundra surely knows the importance of workouts and makes sure that her fitness game is always on point. All the more interesting is that the fitness freak Shilpa Shetty Kundra includes a lot of variety in her workout regime to make sure that the exercises don't become mundane. These include different and challenging yoga poses, hard core workout, abs workout, basic workout and some breathing exercises. In the recent workout video, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen working out with her husband Raj Kundra. Take a look.
Family that works out together, stays fit together! @rajkundra9 soooo proud of the resolve you have made to stay healthy. A strong relationship requires choosing to love each other even in the moments you struggle to keep it together . Abs today on the menu.. ( Hard) Core workout #mondaymotivation #shilpakamantra #fitness #goals #simplesoulful #ssapp #familygoals #fitnesspartner #workout #health #lifetsyle #plank #coreworkout #strength #partnerworkout workout
Let us explain to you why hard core workout is important for your overall health. Well! The primary advantage of regular physical exercise is helps keep your weight in check and will help prevent obesity. This is because you tend to burn calories when you exercise. The more intense the activity, the more calories you burn. No matter how old are you or how busy you are, there should be no excuse when it comes to exercise. You can start slowly, and find ways include more and more physical activity into your life. Some instances of these would be climbing stairs instead of lifts or escalators, going to near by places by a bicycle or simply by walking, and including a sport in your daily routine.
Also read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Teaches Us The Simplest Way To Calm Our Mind: Even Better, It Is Free Of Cost!
Also, regular physical exercise will keep many chronic illnesses at bay by boosting your immunity. It will help will manage a wide range of health conditions like heart stroke, high blood pressure, arthritis, metabolic syndrome, high cholesterol, coronary heart disease, depression, anxiety and diabetes. Regular physical activity delivers the oxygen and nutrients to your tissues and helps your cardiovascular system work better cardiovascular system work better.
Have a look at the perfect guide to get those flat abs:
1. Planks
Super effective this exercise should definitely be done if you want flat abs. Not only do they help in improving posture, but also help in strengthening of neck, back, shoulders, core and chest. They help in building the deep inner core muscles which are most effective for getting the six-pack look. In addition, planks make the abdominal muscles stronger, thus tightening the mid-section.
2. Crunches
The crunch is one of the most popular abdominal exercises and great to reduce belly fat and get those flat abs. It primarily works the rectus abdominis muscle and also works the obliques. You can include a variety of them to ensure that your workout regime does not become mundane.
Also read: Fitness Diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Her Secret To Mindful Eating
3. Mountain climbers
Mountain climbers are also a popular exercise for achieving flat abs. All you need to do is lie on the floor in high plank position with your core tight and hands directly under the shoulders. You need to engage your core by stabilising hips and then try to run. Continue with alternate legs to pump knees as fast as you can.
4. Pull ups
Push-ups is again a great exercise as it helps in improving functional strength by activating the full body. It engages major muscle groups such as core muscles, abdominal muscles, triceps, biceps, anterior deltoids and lower body muscle groups while stabilising your overall health.
Also read: This Yoga Pose Is Great For Your Health! Shilpa Shetty Kundra Does It And Here's Why You Should Do It Too
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.