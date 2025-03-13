Home »  Health Supplements »  Find Out The Best Health Supplements For Healthy Hair

Find Out The Best Health Supplements For Healthy Hair

To maintain strong, healthy hair, incorporating the right supplements into your diet can make a significant difference. Here are some of the best supplements for healthy hair growth.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Mar 13, 2025 05:16 IST
3-Min Read
Find Out The Best Health Supplements For Healthy Hair

Find Out The Best Health Supplements For Healthy Hair

Healthy, shiny hair is a sign of good nutrition and overall well-being. While external hair care routines play a role, the real secret to strong and luscious locks lies in proper nutrition. Vitamins and minerals like biotin, folic acid, vitamin A, and B12 play a crucial role in hair growth and strength. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), nutritional deficiencies can contribute to hair thinning, hair breakage, and even hair loss. To maintain strong, healthy hair, incorporating the right supplements into your diet can make a significant difference. Here are some of the best supplements for healthy hair growth.

Essential natural supplements for hair health

Hair requires essential nutrients to grow and maintain its strength. The right balance of vitamins and minerals can prevent hair fall, improve texture, and enhance healthy hair growth.



RELATED STORIES
related

Rediclinic Immunity Booster Supplement Is The Best Supplement To Strengthen Your Immune System Naturally

This article examines the best foods, potent herbs, and lifestyle tips that support your immune system and promote good health. Rediclinic Immunity Booster is one such product that is gaining popularity.

related

RediClinic Gut Health Pre-Probiotic Supplement Is The Best Support For A Healthy Digestive System

This supplement helps alleviate common digestive issues such as bloating, gas, and indigestion, ensuring smooth and efficient nutrient absorption for overall digestive wellness.

1. Biotin (Vitamin B7)

Biotin is one of the most popular supplements for hair health. It helps strengthen hair, reduce breakage, and promote growth by improving keratin production. A deficiency in biotin can lead to hair thinning and loss.



2. Folic acid (Vitamin B9)

Folic acid plays a key role in cell regeneration and improves the production of red blood cells, which helps deliver oxygen and nutrients to the scalp. This promotes healthy hair follicles and reduces hair fall.

3. Vitamin A

Vitamin A aids in sebum production, which keeps the scalp hydrated and prevents dryness. However, too much vitamin A can lead to hair loss, so it should be consumed in moderation.

4. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 supports red blood cell production, ensuring that the scalp gets enough oxygen. A deficiency can lead to hair thinning and slow hair growth.

5. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps protect hair from oxidative stress. It also supports the absorption of iron, another essential nutrient for hair growth.

6. Vitamin D

Low vitamin D levels have been linked to hair loss and alopecia. This vitamin plays a role in creating new hair follicles, which support healthy hair regrowth.

7. Vitamin E

Vitamin E improves blood circulation to the scalp, ensuring that hair follicles receive the necessary nutrients for growth and strength. It also reduces oxidative stress.

8. Iron

Iron is essential for transporting oxygen to hair follicles. Iron deficiency (anaemia) is a leading cause of hair loss, particularly in women.

9. Zinc

Zinc helps with hair tissue growth and repair. It also keeps the oil glands in the scalp functioning properly, preventing dandruff and hair fall.

10. Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oil and supplements nourish the scalp and reduce inflammation, promoting a healthy environment for hair growth.

Good nutrition is the foundation of healthy hair. While biotin, folic acid, vitamin A, B12, and other nutrients can enhance hair growth, a balanced diet and proper hydration are equally important. Before starting any supplement, it is best to seek medical advice to ensure safety and effectiveness.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases