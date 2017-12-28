7 Herbs For Fast Hair Growth
The production of collagen is necessary for hair growth
HIGHLIGHTS
- Aloe vera abounds in vitamin A, C, and E which helps in cell growth
- Reetha aids the hair follicles and scalp
- Parsley improves the production of collagen aiding in hair growth
Have you been trying to grow your hair and have tried everything but to no avail? Hair growth is a slow and steady process and might test your patience. All you can do, is catalyze the process of its growth by providing it with the right nourishment, inculcating healthier habits and including healthier food in your diet. Here we provide you with a list of 7, all natural herbs that can help in grow your hair faster. Check it out!
1. Neem
Neem oil reduces hair loss and controls dandruff. It has antibacterial properties that protects hair from infections and prevents irritation. It aids in the rate of growth of hair, providing it strength and making them silky and shiny.
2. Aloe vera
Aloe vera is anti-inflammatory in nature and thus proves to be beneficial against dandruff and hair infections. It nourishes hair and thus promotes hair growth. It abounds in vitamin A, C, and E which helps in cell growth. It also has vitamin B-12 and folic acid, both of which prevent hair fall. It dissolves dead skin cells and removes excessive sebum.
3. Amla
Amla abounds in vitamin C and contains various other antioxidants which help in collagen production, which in turn helps in the rate of hair growth and provides them strength. Dry the amla into powder and mix it with coconut oil and apply it to your hair.
Shikakai can be used in its powdered form with coconut oil to control dandruff and cleaning the scalp. It nourishes and strengthens the hair roots and promotes hair growth.
Reetha aids the hair follicles and scalp. When soaked in boiling water, its water can be used to clean hair and aid against hair fall. The nourishment it provides causes the hair to grow.
Methi when applied on the hair improves the blood circulation and thus helps in improving the rate of hair growth. When its seeds are soaked in water and then made into a paste and applied to hair, it nourishes the hair and frees it from dandruff and strengthens the hair, thus aiding to hair growth.
Parsley conditions the hair and improves the production of collagen which is necessary for hair growth. It improves the blood circulation, thus promoting hair growth. It even protects the hair from sun damage.
