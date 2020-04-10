ASK OUR EXPERTS

Unusual Ways To Use Green Tea For Skin, Hair And Much More

Unusual Ways To Use Green Tea For Skin, Hair And Much More

Green tea consumption can offer you several other benefits like better mental health and reduced risk of heart and type-2 diabetes. Here are some surprising ways to use green tea.
  Written By: Varsha Vats Updated: Apr 10, 2020
2-Min Read
Unusual Ways To Use Green Tea For Skin, Hair And Much More

Green tea can be used to enhance skin health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Green tea can help in weight loss
  2. Green tea consumption can also help you control heart diseases
  3. You can use green tea to promote skin and hair health

Green tea is considered as one of the healthiest beverages. It is widely consumed for weight loss. Green tea consumption can offer you several other benefits like better mental health and reduced risk of heart and type-2 diabetes. It is also a power-packed source of antioxidants. There are different variants of green tea available including with and without caffeine. It is advised to drink green tea in moderation. Green tea can also be used for skin, hair and much more. There are some surprising ways to use green tea that you should try. Read on to know these.


Green tea benefits: Hacks you need to try

1. Green tea for skin

Green tea can be a part of your skincare routine. Antioxidants in green tea can work wonders for your skin. All you need are some used green tea bags.

Extract the tea leaves from used tea bags. Mix then with sugar and olive oil. Use this as an exfoliator for scrubbing.

Keep used tea bags in fridge and allow them to cool properly. Place these bags on your eyes to reduce puffiness and dark circles.

You can also prepare a skin toner with green tea. Take some green tea and allow it to cool down. Mix some aloe vera gel to it. Use it as a toner.

fg9vvvc

Green tea can be used as a scrub
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Green tea for hair

You can use green tea to promote hair health too. You can start with preparing green tea with 2-3 tea bags. Add some coconut oil and honey to it. Apply this on your hair and keep for a while. Later wash using a mild shampoo.

9t5i7sa

For stronger hair you can use a mixture prepared with green tea
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Can boost oral health

Green tea is also good for your oral health. It can also help you fight odour. If you drink green tea regularly, you can consume 2-3 cups a day. Do not consume more than 3 cups a day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

