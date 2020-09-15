Turmeric For Knee Pain: Supplements Of Turmeric Show Better Results Than Placebo, Finds New Study
Curcumin has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticancer and neuroprotective properties. Inflammation reducing properties of turmeric can be helpful for treatment of Rheumatoid arthritis and knee osteoarthritis.
Turmeric has been found to be more effective than a placebo for reducing knee pain
HIGHLIGHTS
- Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties
- It can be helpful for people with back pain
- It can help in reducing arthritis pain
Turmeric is a spice which is known to have medicinal properties. It has been used as an effective remedy for arthritis pain as well. And if a study is to be believed, extract of curcuma longa, which is commonly known as turmeric, has been found to be more effective than a placebo for reducing knee pain in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee. Placebo is the medicine prescribed for psychological benefit of the patient. It does not offer any physiological effect.
The study was conducted by researchers from University of Tasmania's Menzies Institute for Medical Research. In the study published in journal Annals of Internal Medicine, it was found that turmeric did not affect swelling or cartilage composition of knee osteoarthritis.
Other benefits of turmeric you can bank on
It has to be known that turmeric itself does not inhibit inflammation, it is the curcumin in it that does it. Studies have found that curcumin blocks enzymes and cytokines that cause inflammation. This is the reason why curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, can be used as a complimentary treatment for RA.
Besides, this golden yellow spice has also been found to be beneficial for skin health, heart health, brain function, immunity function and even depression.
Raw turmeric or even turmeric powder can be included in your daily diet. You can have turmeric tea and add turmeric to the tadkas of dals and subzis. Having a cup of turmeric milk at night can help you sleep well and can also work wonders for your immunity.
So, if you are facing troubles with sleep, fall sick too often and have a weak immunity, experience back pain, knee pain or neck pain, then do consume turmeric on an everyday basis.
You can also have supplements, but do check with your health expert first.
