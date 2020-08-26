ASK OUR EXPERTS

Dietary Supplements: What Is The Best Time To Take Them?

Dietary supplements: Whether you taking water-soluble or fat-soluble vitamins, here's how you should be taking them.
  Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Aug 26, 2020
3-Min Read
Dietary supplements: Here's the right way to consume them

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Iron supplements can be taken on an empty stomach
  2. Vitamin C and B Vitamins can be taken with your means
  3. Include fats in your diet for absorption of Vitamins A, D, E and K

Vitamin and mineral supplements are needed to support your overall health and immunity. Note that they help in supporting your health and immunity. But what you actually need to build them is good food. Your diet should include lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, lentils and legumes, healthy fats like ghee, coconut oil and olive oil, and nuts and seeds. This will help in preventing any nutritional deficiencies and can keep diseases away.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, in her book Don't Lose Your Mind Lose Your Weight, says that it is essential for everyone to consume to take supplements, over and above following a healthy lifestyle. This is because of the stress, pollution, the amount of processed and packaged food you consume and lack of fresh produce in diet.

"I know vitamin and mineral supplements are no replacement to healthy eating, regular exercise and a positive attitude. But when you have a base line diet in place, workout regularly and are compassionate towards yourself and the world, food supplements will help make them work at their best," Diwekar explains in the book.


However, apart from knowing the importance of vitamin and mineral supplements, it is also important to know when to consume these supplements. Here are some guidelines that can help you.

Dietary supplements: Know the best time to take them

1. Water-soluble vitamins: Vitamin C and B Vitamins are the water-soluble vitamins. You can take them with your food, barring Vitamin B12, which is better absorbed with a meal. Keep a gap of two hours after you meal for taking Vitamin C, reports WebMD.

2. Fat-soluble vitamins: Vitamins A, D, E and K are fat-soluble vitamins. This means that you need to include fats in your diet to facilitate their absorption in the body. Ghee, nuts, seeds, avocado, coconut oil, olive oil, mustard oil and fatty fish are all good sources of fat.

8cea21a8

Ghee is considered to be a source of healthy fats
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Iron supplements: Vitamin C facilitates absorption of iron in the body. Include oranges, lemons, strawberries, broccoli, spinach, cabbage and other leafy greens are a good source of Vitamin C. Besides, it is recommended to have iron supplements on an empty stomach.

4. Mineral supplements: Avoid taking calcium, zinc or magnesium at the same time. These minerals can be taken with your meals.

5. Vitamin A: Take this supplement only as it has been prescribed by your doctor. Consume it in the prescribed amounts only as its overdose can cause health complications.

Do get a blood test done to check for any nutritional deficiencies. Consult your health expert before you start taking these supplements regularly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

