Make This Powder With Turmeric, Dry Ginger, Fennel And Other Kitchen Ingredients To Naturally Boost Your Immunity
Give a natural boost to your immunity with this powder made from turmeric, ginger, cumin, fennel and other simple kitchen ingredients.
Spices like turmeric, ginger and cinnamon are known to be immunity boosters
- This immunity boosting powder can be easily made at home
- It requires turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom and more
- Turmeric is known to be a natural immunity booster
If you catch a cold too easily, are prone to allergies, cough and sneeze to often and easily catch an infection, then your immunity needs to be worked on. In this pandemic, the importance of taking care of your immunity and building a strong one has been more than ever. A healthy immune system not only helps in keeping viral diseases and infections away, it also helps in protecting the body proactively in case you catch an infection or fall ill.
The immune system protects by creating a barrier which stops invaders and antigens from entering the body. If some of these manage to slip away and infect us, then the immune system produces white blood cells and other chemicals that attack and destroy these foreign substances.
Following a healthy lifestyle, being physically active and eating certain foods or natural immunity boosters can help in giving the much-needed boost to immunity.
Immunity boosting powder you can make at home
So here's an immunity boosting powder that you can make at home. Shared by lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho in one of his Instagram stories (that are now saved in highlights), this immunity boosting powder can be made with the help of some simple and basic ingredients like turmeric, ginger and cinnamon.
To prepare this immunity boosting powder, you need organic turmeric powder (7 tbsp), cumin seeds (4 tbsp), coriander seeds (4 tbsp), fennel seeds (7 tbsp), dry ginger powder or saunth (2 tbsp), whole black pepper (2 tbsp), cinnamon powder (1/2 tbsp) and cardamom (3 tbsp).
Keep turmeric powder and dry ginger powder in a separate bowl. Do not roast them.
Lightly roast all the remaining ingredients on low flame. Be careful as the spices should not burn. Roast them till you get a nice aroma. Once roasted, allow them to cool. Now transfer them to a grinder and grind them to get powdery consistency.
Add turmeric and dried ginger to this powder. Store it in a steel or glass jar.
According to Coutinho, you can have 1/2 tsp of the powder with water, or add it as a seasoning to your food. It can be an alternative to garam masala.
Another way of including this powder in your diet is by adding 1/2 tsp of it to 1 tbsp of heated ghee. Mix it to form a paste and have it every morning.
If you are on medication or have an underlying health condition like diabetes or high blood pressure, do check with your doctor before having this powder.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
