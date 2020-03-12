Getting Back Pain Or Knee Pain In Your 20s And 30s? You Must Follow These 10 Tips To Strengthen Your Bones
Bone health: From taking less stress to sleeping well, there's a lot that you need to do if you want strong and healthy bones. Read here to know lifestyle tips for strong bones that can help in preventing back pain and knee pain.
Bone health tips: Eat a balanced diet, maintain heathy weight if you want strong bones
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eat calcium and Vitamin D rich foods for strong bones
- Exercise regularly and be physically active
- Consume sufficient protein as it helps in absorption of calcium
Are in your late 20s or early 30s? Have you already begun experiencing back pain, knee pain and reduced mobility? Well, then weak bones are to be blamed. Did you know that you need to look after the health of your bones as a child? In one of his recent posts on social media, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho says that after the age of 30, bone formation stops. After that, you need to introduce a few changes in your diet and lifestyle in order to take care of your bones and prevent the likes of back pain and knee pain.
Tips to take care of your bone health
There's a lot that you can do in terms of improving your bone health. Follow these lifestyle changes in order to strengthen your bones and also improve your overall quality of life:
1. Make efforts to reduce your acidity
In his IGTV, Coutinho informs that constant acidity draws calcium, Vitamin D3 and other essential components from bones. It is thus important that you make efforts to control acidity in order to prevent any damage to your bones.
2. Deficiency of calcium and Vitamin D
These two micronutrients are of essential importance for your bone health. If you have been diagnosed with deficiency of calcium and Vitamin D, then you need to eat foods that can provide you with them. For instance, nuts and seeds, milk and dairy products, beans and lentils, mushrooms, and a few leafy greens are all a good source of calcium and Vitamin D for your bones. Also, you can take supplements, in the pattern that they have been prescribed by your doctor.
3. Exercise
Exercise is the most effective way to maintain the health of your bones. Just because you are ageing, it doesn't mean that you stop exercising. One-hour workout every day, and being physically active the rest of the day can help in maintaining healthy bones. Both cardio and weight training exercises are important for the health of your bones.
4. Eat more vegetables
Your plate should look like a rainbow. Include a variety of your vegetables in your diet to make it diverse. Fresh, seasonal vegetables are rich in Vitamin C, which is also an important nutrient for your bone health. Stay away from fad diets as they can negatively affect your bone density, informs Coutinho.
5. Consume sufficient protein
Protein is required for the absorption of calcium into your system. Make sure your diet includes sufficient protein-rich foods like nuts and seeds, lentils and legumes, soy, milk and dairy products, eggs and chicken for getting sufficient protein for healthy bones.
6. Get Vitamin K2
This vitamin is important for synthesis of and absorption of Vitamin D. Foods like eggs, liver, meat, pickles, sauerkraut, idli, dosa and other fermented foods can provide your with Vitamin K2. "Vitamin K and Vitamin D work together to improve bone density," says Coutinho.
7. Stay away from low calorie diet
Low calorie diets can reduce your bone mineral density and must be avoided.
8. Maintain a healthy weight
Carrying extra weight burdens your bones of spine and knees. Make efforts to lose weight in order to avoid putting extra pressure on your bones.
9. Eat magnesium rich foods
Leafy green vegetables, seeds, figs, avocado, raspberries and legumes are all foods rich in magnesium. This mineral is required for activating Vitamin D, and is thus important for bone health.
10. Eat zinc-rich foods
Zinc is a trace mineral found in almonds, pumpkin seeds and nuts. If you are consuming a balanced diet with all food groups, you are going to get sufficient zinc for your bone health. However, if you have bene diagnosed with bones, you may need supplements of zinc to keep up with it.
Also, make sure you sleep well. Being sleep deprived makes you compromise on rejuvenation of your bones, which can be bad for your bone health. Taking less stress is equally important. Chronic stress makes your acidic, the effect of which has been explained above.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
