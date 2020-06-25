Monsoon Diet: This Monsoon, Keep Your Immunity In Check With These Tips From Nutritionist
Monsoon diet: Monsoons do bring a relief from the scorching heat, but the damp and humid weather of monsoon is a perfect environment for harmful microorganisms and mosquitoes to thrive. On top of this, an underactive immune system can make you prone for monsoon-related illnesses like upset stomach, skin allergies, hair fall, fever, and more. Modifications in diet and lifestyle are key when it comes to improving immunity and being disease-free. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal gives a few monsoon diet tips that can help you stay fit and healthy this monsoon.
Monsoon diet: Tips to boost your immunity
Agarwal recommens that herbal concoctions like turmeric and ginger water, lemon and water can help in boosting immunity.
1. Herbal tea: "A herbal tea made with turmeric, clove and cinnamon, lemon and mint water, turmeric ginger water can give a boost to your immunity. End your day with a warm cup of golden turmeric milk. Include garlic in your diet (in crushed or minced form)," she suggests.
2. Stay hydrated: Humidity can make you sweat and cause excessive water loss from the body. "Make it a point to drink at least 2.5 to 3 litres of water every day," says Agarwal.
3. Warm soups: Make easy vegetable soup or add some ragi or barley to your regular vegetable soup. "Garnish with some fresh coriander leaves for extra dose of nutrients," she adds.
4. Eat small and frequent meals: According to Agarwal, the practice of eating small and frequent meals can help in keeping your gut healthy and prevent the likes of indigestion and bloating. "Also, include fibre rich fruits and vegetables in your diet. Aim for at least 3 to 5 servings of different coloured fruits and vegetables. Curd or yogurt is another monsoon saviour," says Agarwal.
5. Stay active: You can do any at-home workout. The idea is to be physically active and keep moving. "It's the perfect way to give your immunity the necessary boost," explains the Delhi-based nutritionist.
