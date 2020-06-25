ASK OUR EXPERTS

Monsoon Diet: This Monsoon, Keep Your Immunity In Check With These Tips From Nutritionist

Monsoon Diet: This Monsoon, Keep Your Immunity In Check With These Tips From Nutritionist

Monsoon Diet Tips: Drink herbal teas, stay well-hydrated and be physically active. Here's how you can keep your immunity in check during the rainy season this year.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 25, 2020 05:37 IST
2-Min Read


Monsoon diet: Drink herbal teas like ginger and turmeric water can help in boosting your immunity

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Drink sufficient water to keep yourself hydrated during monsoon
  2. Drink warm vegetable soups to increase your nutrient intake
  3. Stay physically active and exercise regularly

Monsoon diet: Monsoons do bring a relief from the scorching heat, but the damp and humid weather of monsoon is a perfect environment for harmful microorganisms and mosquitoes to thrive. On top of this, an underactive immune system can make you prone for monsoon-related illnesses like upset stomach, skin allergies, hair fall, fever, and more. Modifications in diet and lifestyle are key when it comes to improving immunity and being disease-free. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal gives a few monsoon diet tips that can help you stay fit and healthy this monsoon.


Monsoon diet: Tips to boost your immunity

Agarwal recommens that herbal concoctions like turmeric and ginger water, lemon and water can help in boosting immunity.

1. Herbal tea: "A herbal tea made with turmeric, clove and cinnamon, lemon and mint water, turmeric ginger water can give a boost to your immunity. End your day with a warm cup of golden turmeric milk. Include garlic in your diet (in crushed or minced form)," she suggests.

2. Stay hydrated: Humidity can make you sweat and cause excessive water loss from the body. "Make it a point to drink at least 2.5 to 3 litres of water every day," says Agarwal.

3. Warm soups: Make easy vegetable soup or add some ragi or barley to your regular vegetable soup. "Garnish with some fresh coriander leaves for extra dose of nutrients," she adds.

o1re1mb8

Drinking warm soups can provide you with nutrients that can boost immunity
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Eat small and frequent meals: According to Agarwal, the practice of eating small and frequent meals can help in keeping your gut healthy and prevent the likes of indigestion and bloating. "Also, include fibre rich fruits and vegetables in your diet. Aim for at least 3 to 5 servings of different coloured fruits and vegetables. Curd or yogurt is another monsoon saviour," says Agarwal.

5. Stay active: You can do any at-home workout. The idea is to be physically active and keep moving. "It's the perfect way to give your immunity the necessary boost," explains the Delhi-based nutritionist.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

