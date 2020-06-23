ASK OUR EXPERTS

Not Just Immunity, Vitamin C Can Boost Heart Health Too: Here's How

Vitamin C is loaded with health benefits. Several foods are naturally loaded with vitamin C. Boost your heart health with vitamin C rich foods. Here's how these might help.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jun 23, 2020 07:13 IST
2-Min Read
Vitamin C is good for your immune system, heart health, skin and more

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Vitamin C can boost skin health
  2. Citrus fruits are loaded with vitamin C
  3. This vitamin can also help fight bad cholesterol levels

Vitamin C is popularly known as the immunity-boosting vitamin. This vitamin is a powerful antioxidant that can strengthen your immune system. It protects your body from damage caused by harmful molecules and reduces the risk of chronic conditions. Many are not aware of other benefits of this vitamin. Vitamin C is also responsible for the absorption of iron from the diet consumed. This vitamin also has properties that can boost heart health and prevent health risks. Several foods naturally loaded with vitamin C are not just beneficial for your heart health but your overall health. Here's the link between the two and some food sources.


Vitamin C can boost heart health: Here's how

Vitamin C boosts your heart health as well as controls the risk factors linked with heart health. According to the study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, Vitamin C is a powerful dietary antioxidant and has been linked in some work to improvements in lipid profiles, arterial stiffness, and endothelial function. However, other studies are required to elaborate the same.

Overall, current research suggests that vitamin C deficiency is associated with a higher risk of mortality from CVD and that vitamin C may slightly improve endothelial function and lipid profiles in some groups, especially those with low plasma vitamin C levels.

kfuevqc8

Vitamin C can help fight risk of heart disease

Vitamin C also helps in controlling bad cholesterol levels and high blood pressure which are some of the leading causes of heart disease.

Vitamin C sources

Citrus fruits are high in vitamin C. Some of the citrus and non-citrus sources are-

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

