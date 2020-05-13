Amla, Ginger And 3 Other Superfoods That Will Give Just The Right Kind Of Boost To Your Immunity
Superfoods for immunity: A strong immunity is the gateway to good health and being disease-free. Here are 5 superfoods which can have excellent effects on your immune system.
Vitamin C rich foods can be helpful in boosting your immunity
- Antioxidants in green tea can help in flushing out toxins from the body
- Honey can help in improving gut health and immunity
- Maintain a healthy lifestyle for a stronger immunity
The importance of a strong immunity cannot be stressed enough. It can improve your body's ability to fight infections and also help in keeping diseases away. Your diet and lifestyle play a huge role in determining your immunity. Not smoking and not drinking alcohol, being physically active, exercising regularly, taking less stress and sleeping well are all contributors to a stronger immunity. A healthy diet with some Vitamin C and antioxidants-rich food can do wonders as well. In this article, we are going to talk about a few superfoods which can help you with a stronger and more efficient immune system.
Superfoods that can help you have a stronger immunity
1. Amla: The Indian gooseberry is a powerhouse of Vitamin C. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar believes that one must have one amla every day. You can have it in the form of murabba, or it eat raw, as a pickle, or in the form of amla juice. Amla has been found to be great for your skin, hair, digestion and even diabetes management. The fruit can also be included in weight loss diet.
2. Green tea: Antioxidants in green tea can help in flushing out toxins from the body. It contains polyphenols and catechins which further help in giving a boost to the immune system. A cup or two of green tea every day can be good for your immune system.
3. Turmeric: Curcumin is the compound in turmeric which is responsible for the numerous health benefits which turmeric offers. It has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and medicinal properties which not just help in fighting ailments like common cold and cough, but also help in giving a boost to your immunity. A cup of turmeric milk (haldi doodh) at night can help you sleep well and boost immunity.
4. Honey: Honey is a healthy substitute for white refined sugar. It is rich in minerals like iron, calcium and magnesium. Antibacterial properties of honey can soothe sore throat and improve gut healthy. A healthy gut can help you have a stronger immunity.
5. Ginger: Antibacterial properties can be beneficial for the immune system. It is a popular remedy for reducing nausea. Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects of ginger can boost your immune system.
During the ongoing lockdown, it is of utmost importance that you take care of your health and overall well-being. It is the most effective way to prevent diseases and improves your body's ability to fight them. Stay indoors and stay safe everyone!
