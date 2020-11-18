Try These Foods And Drinks To Relieve Stress And Anxiety Effectively
A healthy diet supports your mental as well as physical health
Today's fast lifestyle, professional, financial pressure and more can put a lot many people under constant stress. Too much stress can open doors to a lot many emotional and psychological issues like - poor concentration, poor digestion, anxiety, hypertension and heart issues. Commonly people either ignore stress conditions at early stages or often go for medication when things turn worse and unbearable. But they often forget that brain is a complex organ that functions on nutrients and micronutrients that you take through food. And, there are foods that can help in anxiety conditions as well as reduce stress.
Foods that can help relieve stress and anxiety
1. Egg
Eggs are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and particularly rich in choline that plays an important role in brain health and may protect against stress.
2. Green Tea
Green tea contains a small quantity of caffeine along with an important amino acid called theanine that not only helps protects against cancers but also boosts brain health. Drinking two cups of green tea every day can smooth stress and anxiety conditions.
3. Whole grains
Complex carbs like whole grains contain vitamins, minerals and fiber and temporarily increase levels of serotonin, a hormone that boosts mood and reduces stress. Once serotonin levels are increased, people under stress have better concentration and feel less stressed.
4. Nuts
Nuts like cashews, almonds, pistachios and walnuts are packed with nutrients and vitamin-like Vitamin D and magnesium - both are liked with better mental health and reduction in levels of anxiety, stress and depression.
5. Citrus fruits
Citrus fruits like oranges, lemon, amla, guava are rich in vitamin c, which is widely identified as brain health-boosting nutrients as well as stress minimizer.
6. Turmeric
Yes, the most common Indian spice that is used in every Indian kitchen contains an active ingredient called curcumin, that helps lowering anxiety and stress by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress that often increase when people suffer stress, anxiety, and depression.
7. Curd
Curd contains healthy bacteria or probiotics that help in digestions, scientist lately believe that these healthy gut bacteria are also responsible for lowering stress and anxiety level in body.
8. Dark Chocolates
Dark chocolates are rich in polyphenols, especially flavonoids that helps in lowering the neuroinflammation and cell death in the brain - supporting better mental health, lower stress and anxiety levels.
(Ms. Avni Kaul, Nutritionist Wellness Coach & Certified Diabetes Educator, Founder of Nutriactivania)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
