All The Reasons Why You Should Be Eating Curd Every Day
Curd benefits: Curd is made from bacterial fermentation of milk. A bowl of curd every day can be benefical for your digesiton, skin, hair and much more. Read here to know why should be having curd every day.
Eating curd regularly can be beneficial for your digestive system
HIGHLIGHTS
- You can use curd to prepare smoothies
- Buttermilk is made with curd
- Curd can be used for skincare and haircare at home
Do you have curd with your meals? Adding a probiotic in your meal can provide you with good gut bacteria and keep your digestion in check. A small bowl of homemade curd with your meal makes it complete and nourishing. Curd is dairy product which is rich in calcium and protein. Talking about the benefits of eating curd nutritionist Nmami Agarwal on Instagram. In the video, she informs that curd is made from bacterial fermentation. Curd can be prepared from all varieties of milk.
Curd which is made from skimmed milk is going to be low-fat milk, while the one made from full cream milk is full-fat curd.
Health benefits of curd
1. Curd is rich in calcium and Vitamin B-12 (which we don't find in any vegetarian food source), says Agarwal. Curd is also rich phosphorus, magnesium and other trace minerals.
2. Calcium content in curd makes it great for bone and teeth health. "Curd contains phosphorus, which combines with calcium and promotes good bone health. People with arthritis and osteoporosis must have one bowl of curd every day," she says.
3. Curd helps in releasing stress and anxiety. Curd can reduce cortisol or the stress hormone.
4. A natural probiotic, curd can help in improving immunity. Probiotics provide good bacteria to gut, thus improving gut health. A healthy gut can give you a stronger immunity as 70% of immunity is handled by your gut, says Agarwal.
5. A healthy gut is directly related to a good digestive system.
6. Curd is a good source of protein, and is therefore beneficial for skin, hair, muscle build-up.
7. Curd can help you get rid of dandruff. Dandruff is a kind of fungal infection. Lactic acid in curd has anti-fungal properties. You can include it in your daily diet or you can topically apply it on your hair and leave it for an hour. Regular use can show amazing results for reducing dandruff.
Ways to include curd in your diet
- You can use it for preparing smoothies.
- Chaas or buttermilk is made from curd.
- Hung curd can be used to make different dips with garlic, ginger, mint, oregano and other herbs.
- You can have curd with mixed nuts or fruits. It makes for a healthy snacking option.
- Add jaggery to curd and it makes for a delicious dessert.
So, are all these reasons convincing enough for eating curd enough every day? Let us know in the comments below!
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
