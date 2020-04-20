ASK OUR EXPERTS

All The Reasons Why You Should Be Eating Curd Every Day

Curd benefits: Curd is made from bacterial fermentation of milk. A bowl of curd every day can be benefical for your digesiton, skin, hair and much more. Read here to know why should be having curd every day.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Apr 20, 2020
3-Min Read
All The Reasons Why You Should Be Eating Curd Every Day

Eating curd regularly can be beneficial for your digestive system

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. You can use curd to prepare smoothies
  2. Buttermilk is made with curd
  3. Curd can be used for skincare and haircare at home

Do you have curd with your meals? Adding a probiotic in your meal can provide you with good gut bacteria and keep your digestion in check. A small bowl of homemade curd with your meal makes it complete and nourishing. Curd is dairy product which is rich in calcium and protein. Talking about the benefits of eating curd nutritionist Nmami Agarwal on Instagram. In the video, she informs that curd is made from bacterial fermentation. Curd can be prepared from all varieties of milk.

Curd which is made from skimmed milk is going to be low-fat milk, while the one made from full cream milk is full-fat curd.


Health benefits of curd

1. Curd is rich in calcium and Vitamin B-12 (which we don't find in any vegetarian food source), says Agarwal. Curd is also rich phosphorus, magnesium and other trace minerals.

2. Calcium content in curd makes it great for bone and teeth health. "Curd contains phosphorus, which combines with calcium and promotes good bone health. People with arthritis and osteoporosis must have one bowl of curd every day," she says.

hjf5f4so

Eating curd can be beneficial for your bone health
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Skincare: Know Benefits Probiotics For Your Skin; Here's How You Can Prepare Curd Face Pack

3. Curd helps in releasing stress and anxiety. Curd can reduce cortisol or the stress hormone.

4. A natural probiotic, curd can help in improving immunity. Probiotics provide good bacteria to gut, thus improving gut health. A healthy gut can give you a stronger immunity as 70% of immunity is handled by your gut, says Agarwal.

5. A healthy gut is directly related to a good digestive system.

6. Curd is a good source of protein, and is therefore beneficial for skin, hair, muscle build-up.

7. Curd can help you get rid of dandruff. Dandruff is a kind of fungal infection. Lactic acid in curd has anti-fungal properties. You can include it in your daily diet or you can topically apply it on your hair and leave it for an hour. Regular use can show amazing results for reducing dandruff.

3hjtp9so

You can apply curd on your hair to get rid of dandruff
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Dandruff Control: Know The Causes And Most Effective Time-Tested Remedies

Ways to include curd in your diet

  • You can use it for preparing smoothies.
  • Chaas or buttermilk is made from curd.
  • Hung curd can be used to make different dips with garlic, ginger, mint, oregano and other herbs.
  • You can have curd with mixed nuts or fruits. It makes for a healthy snacking option.
  • Add jaggery to curd and it makes for a delicious dessert.

So, are all these reasons convincing enough for eating curd enough every day? Let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Curd Vs Milk: Which Is Better For Weight Loss? Nutritionists Reveal

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

