Try These Foods For Better Anxiety Management
Below we share a list of foods you can add to your diet to help manage anxiety.
Dark chocolate contains caffeine and theobromine, which may provide a mild energy boost
While it's important to note that diet alone may not be a complete solution for managing anxiety, certain foods can potentially help alleviate symptoms or contribute to overall mental well-being. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you can add to your diet to help manage anxiety.
9 Foods that may aid in managing anxiety:
1. Fatty fish
Fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for brain health. Omega-3s have been linked to reduced inflammation in the brain, which may help decrease anxiety symptoms. They also play a role in neurotransmitter function, potentially promoting feelings of calmness.
2. Leafy greens
Leafy greens are high in magnesium, which has been associated with lower anxiety levels. Magnesium helps regulate neurotransmitters and has a calming effect on the nervous system. Leafy greens also contain folate, which may support the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin, known for its mood-regulating properties.
3. Blueberries
Packed with antioxidants, particularly flavonoids, which have been linked to reduced oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain. Some studies suggest that consuming foods rich in antioxidants may help protect against anxiety disorders by promoting brain health.
4. Yogurt
A good source of probiotics, beneficial bacteria that support gut health. Emerging research suggests a link between gut health and mental well-being, with probiotics potentially influencing mood through the gut-brain axis. Maintaining a healthy gut microbiome may positively impact mental health and reduce anxiety.
5. Turmeric
It contains curcumin, a compound with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Chronic inflammation has been linked to anxiety and depression, and curcumin may help alleviate symptoms by reducing inflammation in the brain.
6. Chamomile tea
Known for its calming effects, chamomile tea contains compounds like apigenin, which may bind to receptors in the brain and promote relaxation. Drinking chamomile tea has been associated with reduced anxiety symptoms and improved sleep quality, potentially due to its mild sedative properties.
7. Almonds
Rich in magnesium and zinc, both of which play roles in neurotransmitter function and mood regulation. Magnesium has calming effects on the nervous system, while zinc deficiency has been linked to higher anxiety levels. Additionally, almonds provide healthy fats and protein, which can help stabilise blood sugar levels and promote sustained energy.
8. Dark chocolate
Contains flavonoids, particularly catechins and epicatechins, which have been shown to have antioxidant and mood-enhancing effects. Dark chocolate also contains small amounts of caffeine and theobromine, which may provide a mild energy boost and improve focus without the jittery effects associated with higher caffeine consumption.
9. Oats
A complex carbohydrate that can help regulate blood sugar levels and promote stable energy throughout the day. Oats also contain fibre, which supports digestive health and may indirectly influence mood by maintaining gut microbiota balance. Additionally, oats are a source of tryptophan, an amino acid precursor to serotonin.
Incorporating these foods into a balanced diet may help support overall mental health and potentially alleviate symptoms of anxiety.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
