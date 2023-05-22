Mental Health: Eat These Superfoods To Fight Off Work Stress
Incorporating these superfoods into your diet can help you fight off work stress and improve your overall health and well-being.
Prolonged stress from work could lead to mental and physical health issues
Since too much stress is harmful to your health, stress management can be a strong tool for wellness. There are numerous tactics, and one of them involves your diet. Numerous approaches exist for how foods might reduce stress. Increased levels of serotonin, a soothing brain chemical, are caused by comfort meals.
Other foods can lower cortisol and adrenaline levels, which are stress hormones that over time damage the body. By boosting the immune system and reducing blood pressure, a balanced diet can help counteract the effects of stress. Read on as we share foods that might help reduce stress that may be caused due to work.
9 Foods that can help reduce work stress:
1. Blueberries
Blueberries are rich in antioxidants and provide a range of benefits such as reducing inflammation, improving cognitive function, and strengthening the immune system. This makes them a great food to fight off work stress as they can help improve brain health and reduce stress-related inflammation.
2. Avocado
Avocados are rich in healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals which are all important for maintaining overall health. They also contain high levels of potassium which helps to regulate blood pressure and reduce the effects of stress on the body.
3. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate has been shown to improve mood and reduce stress levels. It contains flavonoids, which are antioxidants that have been linked to reduced inflammation and improved brain function.
4. Green tea
Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and an amino acid called L-Theanine which is known for its stress-reducing properties. It has been found to reduce levels of cortisol, a hormone associated with stress.
5. Salmon
Salmon is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids which are crucial for brain health. It has been linked to reducing inflammation and improving cognitive function, helping to reduce the impact of stress on the body.
6. Almonds
Almonds are packed with vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, which helps to reduce stress. They also contain healthy fats and protein which help to keep you feeling full and energised throughout the day.
7. Leafy greens
Leafy greens such as spinach, kale and broccoli are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals that help to strengthen the immune system and reduce inflammation. They also contain high levels of magnesium, which helps to reduce stress and improve sleep quality.
8. Yoghurt
Yoghurt is rich in probiotics, which are good bacteria that help to support digestive health and reduce stress. They have been found to reduce levels of cortisol and improve mood.
9. Berries
Berries such as strawberries, raspberries and blackberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which helps to reduce inflammation and strengthen the immune system. They also contain polyphenols, which have been linked to improved brain function and reduced stress levels.
In conclusion, creating a healthy, well-balanced diet is key to managing stress and maintaining overall physical and mental health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
