Reasons Why You Should Eat More Citrus Fruits During Weather Change
During weather change you are at a higher risk of several health issues. Diet plays an important role in fighting infections and the risk of various diseases. Citrus fruits are loaded with vitamin C which can help you boost immunity and fight against infections. Here's how.
Add these citrus fruits to your diet to fight infections during weather change
HIGHLIGHTS
- Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C
- Vitamin C can help you boost immunity
- Several fruits are rich in vitamin C
Many fall sick when the weather is changing. Cold, cough or fever are a few common health issues that one may experience during this time of the year. This usually happens due to a change in temperature or weather. Diet plays an important role in fighting infections and the risk of several diseases. Citrus fruits are loaded with vitamin C which can help you boost immunity and fight against infections. A strong immune system protects you from various health issues. Adding more citrus fruits to your diet during weather change is one healthy change you can make to your diet. Here's how you can citrus fruits are a healthy choice during weather change.
Citrus fruits health benefits: here's how vitamin C can help you fight against diseases
Dietician, Ms. Nidhi Dhawan explains, "Adding citrus fruits to your diet can offer you several health benefits. It can help boost the immune system, lower blood pressure, support digestion (with the high fiber content), combat cancer risk and provide an insane amount of antioxidants. While during the weather change that leaves you at a high risk of infections- flu, common cold, and various viral infections, one should consume a diet which is rich as an immunity booster."
Also read: 6 Health Benefits of Getting Your Daily Dose of Vitamin C
Citrus fruits are the best source of vitamin C and promote immune functions. These fruits are also rich in health-promoting antioxidants which can help in fighting against free radicals preventing oxidative stress. These factors result in reduced inflammation and decreased oxidative cell damage. It can protect against chronic diseases.
Also read: Benefits For Vitamin C For Your Skin, Hair And Face: Know All About It
Citrus fruits you can choose
Citrus fruits are a rich source of Vitamin C, fibre, antioxidants and various other vital minerals and micronutrients. Easily available citrus fruits that you must consume during the climate transition are - Lemon, Orange, Kinoow, Sweet Lime (Mausami), Pineapple or Kiwi. These will help you fight against diseases as well as provide you with other essential nutrients.
Also read: Vitamin C For Cold: Does This Really Work? Know Benefits, Dosage And Best Foods Sources
(Ms Nidhi Dhawan, HOD Dietetics, Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.