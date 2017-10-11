ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Living Healthy »  World Obesity Day 2017: Consuming These 8 Foods Will Make You Lose Weight For Sure!

World Obesity Day 2017: Consuming These 8 Foods Will Make You Lose Weight For Sure!

World Obesity Day 2017: A diet made of these food items will attack your extra pounds in a quick fire way. Plus they taste good.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 11, 2017 03:04 IST
3-Min Read
World Obesity Day 2017: Tackle those extra pounds with these super foods

World Obesity Day 2017, the day dedicated to spreading awareness about obesity, which at present seems to be a 'global epidemic.' Weight loss can be tough. It requires regular physical exercise and saying 'No' to your favourite food out there. Well don't worry, you don't have to refuse every treat that comes your way. Against contrary notion which believes that avoiding eating is the solution we say that eating the right kind of food is the best way to go. Exercise is important but if unaccompanied by a healthy diet it would accomplish naught. We bring to you a diet made of such super foods which will make losing weight a piece of cake (no, cake is not on the list).

Also read: Barley Water: Our Secret Weight Loss Tool​

1.  Spinach 
A study published in 2012 in "Nutrition and Diabetes" found that people who focused on counting total daily calories lost more weight than study participants who focused on boosting their fruit and veggie intake. Replacing high-calorie foods with a cup of spinach can help reduce your overall calorie intake. Eating a cup of spinach as part of a reduced-calorie meal plan will help you shed a lot of weight.
flat tummy obesity world obesity day

Obesity day: Spinach has very less calories
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Chia seeds

Chia seeds might be moderately high in calories but owing to their healthy omega-3 fatty acids, their fiber content makes them a welcome recruit to weight-loss diets. Simply eating more fiber is a great way to lose weight even if you don't make other dietary changes, reports Harvard Medical School, and chia significantly boosts your fiber intake.

weight loss obesity world obesity day

Chia seeds are miracle seeds, include them in your diet this World Obesity Day
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: National Nutrition Week 2017: Time To Switch To A Healthy Diet Kids​

3. Grapefruit

It activates an enzyme called AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), due to an organic compound in grapefruit called nootkatone. When AMPK gets activated, it catalyses the body's energy-producing processes and increases the metabolism. That, in turn, can encourage weight loss.

 

weight loss obesity world obesity day

Grapefruit helps increase metabolism
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Cottage Cheese

 It provides a lot of protein even in small portion size. It makes you feel satiated and prevents over eating. It has a very less amount of carbohydrate and fat. Eating plenty dairy products is a great way to compensate for your protein requirements. They are also high in calcium, which aids in the fat burning process.

5. Watermelon

It keeps you hydrated. It makes you feel full without actually filling you up because of its incredibly high-water content. It's a perfect constituent of a diet based on more calories and less fats and carbs.

weight loss obesity world obesity day

Watermelon contains several antioxidants
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Which Fats To Consume And Why​

6. Tomatoes

They reduce inflammation and water retention in the body, as well as reversing leptin resistance. Leptin is a type of protein which helps to regulate metabolic rate and appetite, so our bodies rely on it to shed weight. They can boost your weight-loss efforts by replacing higher-calorie fats and adding volume to your meals

weight loss obesity world obesity day

Obesity Day 2017: Tomatoes aid weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock


7. Lentils

 Legumes, such as lentils, are full of fiber, low in fat and provide a minimal amount of calories per portion. Their protein content is also very high and they help in building the lean muscle tissue.

Also read: 7 Best Vegetarian And Vegan Sources Of Protein​

8. Oats

They're a good source if fiber, protein and have a low quantity of sugar. Oats also contain 2 percent of the recommended daily amount of calcium and 6 percent of iron. They are low in calories and have only 1.5 grams of fat.

weight loss obesity world obesity day

Obesity Day 2017: Oats aid weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock



Also read: Everything to know about weight loss



