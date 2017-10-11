World Obesity Day 2017: Consuming These 8 Foods Will Make You Lose Weight For Sure!
World Obesity Day 2017: A diet made of these food items will attack your extra pounds in a quick fire way. Plus they taste good.
World Obesity Day 2017: Tackle those extra pounds with these super foods
1. Spinach
A study published in 2012 in "Nutrition and Diabetes" found that people who focused on counting total daily calories lost more weight than study participants who focused on boosting their fruit and veggie intake. Replacing high-calorie foods with a cup of spinach can help reduce your overall calorie intake. Eating a cup of spinach as part of a reduced-calorie meal plan will help you shed a lot of weight.
2. Chia seeds
Chia seeds might be moderately high in calories but owing to their healthy omega-3 fatty acids, their fiber content makes them a welcome recruit to weight-loss diets. Simply eating more fiber is a great way to lose weight even if you don't make other dietary changes, reports Harvard Medical School, and chia significantly boosts your fiber intake.
3. Grapefruit
It activates an enzyme called AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), due to an organic compound in grapefruit called nootkatone. When AMPK gets activated, it catalyses the body's energy-producing processes and increases the metabolism. That, in turn, can encourage weight loss.
4. Cottage Cheese
It provides a lot of protein even in small portion size. It makes you feel satiated and prevents over eating. It has a very less amount of carbohydrate and fat. Eating plenty dairy products is a great way to compensate for your protein requirements. They are also high in calcium, which aids in the fat burning process.
5. Watermelon
It keeps you hydrated. It makes you feel full without actually filling you up because of its incredibly high-water content. It's a perfect constituent of a diet based on more calories and less fats and carbs.
6. Tomatoes
They reduce inflammation and water retention in the body, as well as reversing leptin resistance. Leptin is a type of protein which helps to regulate metabolic rate and appetite, so our bodies rely on it to shed weight. They can boost your weight-loss efforts by replacing higher-calorie fats and adding volume to your meals
7. Lentils
Legumes, such as lentils, are full of fiber, low in fat and provide a minimal amount of calories per portion. Their protein content is also very high and they help in building the lean muscle tissue.
8. Oats
They're a good source if fiber, protein and have a low quantity of sugar. Oats also contain 2 percent of the recommended daily amount of calcium and 6 percent of iron. They are low in calories and have only 1.5 grams of fat.
