National Nutrition Week 2017: Time To Switch To A Healthy Diet Kids

National Nutrition Week 2017: Time To Switch To A Healthy Diet Kids

The National Nutrition Week will be observed throughout the country from 1st to 7th September. The theme of the National Nutrition Week for 2017 is "Optimal Infant & Young Child Feeding Practices: Better Child Health".
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 4, 2017 02:44 IST
3-Min Read
National Nutrition Week 2017: Time To Switch To A Healthy Diet Kids

On this National Nutrition Day, gift a healthy diet to your kids!

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. On this National Nutrition Day, gift a healthy diet to your kids
  2. Strawberries and blueberries are the best food for your kids
  3. Include nuts in your kids diet
A healthy diet at the start is the key to a healthy life in the future. On this National Nutrition Week, we have compiled a list of healthy food items that should be incorporated in every child's daily diet. The National Nutrition Week will be observed throughout the country from 1st to 7th September. The theme of the National Nutrition Week for 2017 is "Optimal Infant & Young Child Feeding Practices: Better Child Health". The basic objective of this annual event is to intensify awareness generation on the importance of nutrition for health which has an impact on development, productivity, economic growth and ultimately National development. The Food and Nutrition Board of Ministry of Women & Child Development, through its 43 Community Food and Nutrition Extension Units (CFNEUs) located in 30 States/UTs, will coordinate with concerned Department of the State/UT Governments for the nutrition week.

From breakfast to dinner, here's a quick list of healthy food items that you should incorporate in your child's diet.

1. Proteins
Eggs are packed with protein and DHA that help in the proper growth of your baby’s brain. Apart from this animal protein such as milk, yogurt and meat is also equally beneficial. Plant proteins such as beans and pulses are a healthy source of protein for kids.  Children consuming a well-rounded, nutritious diet are less likely to suffer from obesity.
healthy diet

A healthy diet is important for good health.
Photo Credit: iStock


2. Berries

Strawberries and blueberries are the best food for your kids as they are a rich source of vitamins and antioxidants. Blueberries are packed with antioxidants, called anthocyanins, that may help keep memory sharp as you age, and raspberries contain ellagic acid, a compound with anti-cancer properties. Apart from this all berries are great sources of fiber, a nutrient important for a healthy digestive system.

3. Nuts

Include nuts in your kid’s diet. Walnuts have the healthiest benefits than all other nuts. Nuts are an antioxidant powerhouse and also rich in fiber.
healthy diet

Nuts help keep cholesterol in check.
Photo Credit: iStock


4. Dairy products

Children gain a lot of protein from dairy products like cow milk. Calcium is important for kids for stronger bones. Apart from this, whole milk also helps in the baby's brain development.
 
national nutrition week

Milk is a a must!
Photo Credit: iStock


5. Fruits

Fruits and vegetables help to improve nutrition, decrease obesity risk and aids in better school performance. Not just this, they are also filled with vitamins, minerals, and many healthy compounds. Fruits also help in boosting the immune system and reduces the risk of anemia. Packed in beautiful boxes to tempt kids, fruits are a rich source of nutrient for kids.
healthy diet

Eat fruits regularly!
Photo Credit: iStock


6. Whole grains

Grains are the seeds of grass-like plants called cereals. Some of the most common varieties are corn, rice and wheat. There are many kinds of whole grains, including Oatmeal, Popcorn, Millet, Quinoa, Brown rice, Whole rye, Wild rice and Wheat berry. Whole grains are high in nutrients and fiber. Several compounds in whole grains act as antioxidants. These include phytic acid, lignin and sulfur compounds.
healthy diet

Nuts help keep cholesterol in check.
Photo Credit: iStock


On this National Nutrition Day, gift a healthy diet to your kids!

