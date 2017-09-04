Home » Nutrition » National Nutrition Week 2017: Time To Switch To A Healthy Diet Kids
National Nutrition Week 2017: Time To Switch To A Healthy Diet Kids
The National Nutrition Week will be observed throughout the country from 1st to 7th September. The theme of the National Nutrition Week for 2017 is "Optimal Infant & Young Child Feeding Practices: Better Child Health".
On this National Nutrition Day, gift a healthy diet to your kids!
From breakfast to dinner, here's a quick list of healthy food items that you should incorporate in your child's diet.
1. Proteins
Eggs are packed with protein and DHA that help in the proper growth of your baby’s brain. Apart from this animal protein such as milk, yogurt and meat is also equally beneficial. Plant proteins such as beans and pulses are a healthy source of protein for kids. Children consuming a well-rounded, nutritious diet are less likely to suffer from obesity.
2. Berries
Strawberries and blueberries are the best food for your kids as they are a rich source of vitamins and antioxidants. Blueberries are packed with antioxidants, called anthocyanins, that may help keep memory sharp as you age, and raspberries contain ellagic acid, a compound with anti-cancer properties. Apart from this all berries are great sources of fiber, a nutrient important for a healthy digestive system.
3. Nuts
Include nuts in your kid’s diet. Walnuts have the healthiest benefits than all other nuts. Nuts are an antioxidant powerhouse and also rich in fiber.
4. Dairy products
Children gain a lot of protein from dairy products like cow milk. Calcium is important for kids for stronger bones. Apart from this, whole milk also helps in the baby's brain development.
5. Fruits
Fruits and vegetables help to improve nutrition, decrease obesity risk and aids in better school performance. Not just this, they are also filled with vitamins, minerals, and many healthy compounds. Fruits also help in boosting the immune system and reduces the risk of anemia. Packed in beautiful boxes to tempt kids, fruits are a rich source of nutrient for kids.
6. Whole grains
Grains are the seeds of grass-like plants called cereals. Some of the most common varieties are corn, rice and wheat. There are many kinds of whole grains, including Oatmeal, Popcorn, Millet, Quinoa, Brown rice, Whole rye, Wild rice and Wheat berry. Whole grains are high in nutrients and fiber. Several compounds in whole grains act as antioxidants. These include phytic acid, lignin and sulfur compounds.
