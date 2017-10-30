ASK OUR EXPERTS

Barley Water: Our Secret Weight Loss Tool

Barley Water: Our Secret Weight Loss Tool

Barley is a fiber rich grain mainly grown in the Middle-East and it's been identified as a quick and effective way of shedding those extra kilos you may be carrying. Read on to know how barley water can be a great tool in your weight loss kit.
  Oct 30, 2017
Barley water is an easy and effective way to lose weight.

So, you want to lose weight? Well, everyone does. It's everybody's desire to look the best version of themselves and a flat tummy helps them do just that. If you simply want to get started or have tried a lot of things that couldn't work, we've got you covered. Barley water is a great weight loss tool and here, we tell you how. Barley is a fiber rich grain mainly grown in the Middle-East and it's been identified as a quick and effective way of shedding those extra kilos you may be carrying.

How Does It Work?

Being a rich source of soluble as well as insoluble fibre, what Barley does is that it expands in your stomach, giving you the feeling of fullness for a prolonged period of time and therefore helping you avoid cravings. It relieves you of constipation and helps gets rid of harmful wastes and impurities present in your stomach and adhering to its walls. The grain also has diuretic properties that helps you get rid of toxins and excess water in your body, thus helping you lose weight. Not just that, the high fiber content in barley improves your bowel movement., thus cleansing your digestive system and purifying your stomach.

How To Prepare Barley Water?

It's easy to prepare Barley water right from the comfort of your home. Avoid buying it from the market or some store as it may contain added sugar and artificial preservatives. Here's how you can make your own barley water:

1. Firstly, clean the barley and remove all the debris.

2. Soak Barley for about 4 hours.

3. Pressure cook until very soft, and let it cool.

4. Strain and add flavorings of your choice.

