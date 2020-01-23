Top 5 Home Remedies To Fix Cracked Heels; Know Tips To Prevent Dry And Cracked Heels
Home remedies for cracked heels: If left untreated and the cracks in the heels become deep and can be painful. Read here to know some home remedies for cracked heels.
Try these home remedies to fight cracked heels
- Extreme dryness can lead to cracked heels
- Proper hydration can help you prevent cracked heels
- You can try some simple remedies to fight cracked heels
Extreme dryness affects your skin and causes cracks. Poor hydration, too much exposure to pollution and some medical conditions can result in cracked heels. If left untreated and the cracks in the heels become deep and result in pain. There are even chances of development of infection in cracked heels. Cracked heels are also unattractive. You should take care of your feet to prevent cracked heels. Most people do not care enough of cracked heels which leads to painful conditions. Here are some home remedies which can help you fix cracked heels at home.
Home remedies for cracked heels
1. Baking soda
Baking soda can help you heal cracks in heels. You need to take lukewarm water and two tablespoons of baking soda to it. Later add two slices of lemon to this. Soak your feet in this water for at least 15 minutes. Later wash your feet with lukewarm water. Apply cream or oil in the end.
2. Honey
Honey is a great moisturiser. It has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. It is good for your skin, especially during the winter season. You can use honey as a scrub. You can also add one cup of honey to lukewarm water and soak your feet in that water. Once your skin is soft, scrub your feet properly. Later, clean your feet properly and apply moisturiser.
3. Apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar is loaded with beauty benefits. It is also widely consumed for weight loss. You can use apple cider vinegar to fight cracked heels as well. You can similarly use apple cider vinegar. Take one cup of apple cider vinegar and add it to lukewarm water to soak your feet. After some time apply oil or moisturiser and wear socks.
4. Petroleum jelly
Petroleum jelly is commonly used during the winter season. It can be used for multiple purposes. It can also be used as a remedy for cracked heels. You need to clean your feet properly first and later apply petroleum jelly. Avoid walking barefoot once you are done.
5. Vegetable oil
Vegetable can be used for cracked heels as well. Before going to bed clean your feet properly. Take some vegetable oil and massage it properly on your feet. You can wear socks once you are done.
Tips to prevent cracked heels
- Keep your feet clean and hydrated
- Wear shoes instead of sandals or flip-flops
- Apply moisturiser to your feet daily before going to bed
- Do not wear shoes that are too tight or that do not provide support to your heel
- Drink plenty of water
- Try to wear socks as much as possible
If you notice cracked heel for too long or if the condition is too severe, do not ignore it as it can be a sign of some medical condition.
