Winter Lip Care: The Ultimate Lip Care Routine You Must Follow This Winter For Soft And Healthy Lips
Winter lip care: Want healthy and soft lips this winter? Do not let the cold weather affect your lip. Here is the perfect complete lip care routine you need to follow this winter season. Know many other tips to maintain healthy and pink lips.
Lip care: Always keep a lip balm with you during the winter season
HIGHLIGHTS
- Winter season requires proper lip care
- Scrubbing can help you get rid of flaky lips
- Apply lip balm whenever possible
Winter season is here! Just like your skin, your lips can also get affected by the cold weather. Most people experience chapped lips during the cold weather. The winter season can cause extreme dryness. For a perfect pout, you need to protect our lips from the cold weather. Simple lip care practices can help you fight the cold weather and promote lip health. You need to clean your lips from time to time and get rid of the dead skin. Regular moisturisation is the first and the most essential step of the lip care routine. This winter give your lips the required attention and follow the necessary steps to maintain healthy lips.
Winter lip care routine for soft and healthy lips
1. Scrubbing
Just like your face, you should use lip scrubs for your lips. Scrubbing will help you get rid of dead skin cells. It will remove the upper layer of dead skin cells. It will also give you soft and smooth lips. But do not rub your lips too hard. Do it slowly and lightly. After scrubbing do not forget to apply lip balm on your lips. Exfoliate your lips once a week.
There are many options available in the market. But you can prepare a lip scrub at home as well. You can simply combine coffee grounds and honey to prepare a lip scrub. Coffee is amazing for skin which is commonly used to prepare scrubs. Take some coffee grounds and honey. Mix them well and massage on your lips in a circular motion. Keep it on your lips for some time as a mask and later wash with lukewarm water.
Also read: Have You Tried Coffee Scrub? Here's How You Prepare Your Own Coffee Scrub At Home
2. Moisturise
Lip balm is the most essential things which you need during the winter season. You cannot spend a day without lip balm because the cold weather makes your lips dry very soon. Always carry a lip balm with you and apply it whenever required.
There are many lip balms available with natural ingredients. You can make a lip at home as well with all the natural ingredients without artificial colour. To prepare a lip balm melt one tablespoon of bee wax or petroleum jelly. Add a few drops of coconut oil in it. Mix them well and allow them to reach normal temperature. In the end, add few drops of rose essential oil and store it on a clean container.
Some other tips-
- Do not lick your lips
- Always apply a lip balm before going to bed
- If you see a crack treat it immediately
- Do not touch your lips too often
- Always remove your lipstick at night and apply lip balm before sleeping
- Drink plenty of water
Also read: These Natural Ingredients Present In Your Kitchen Will Help You Fight Dry Skin This Winter
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.