Say Goodbye To Chapped Lip: Prepare These Lip Scrubs At Home For Soft Lips
Exfoliation is extremely important your lips. It can help you get rid of chapped lips. You can prepare lip scrubs with some natural ingredients. Here are few simple methods to prepare lip scrubs at home.
Exfoliation is extremely important for your skin. It helps you get rid of dead skin cells and keep your skin healthy and glowing. Just like your skin your lips need scrubbing as well. It will help you exfoliate dirt as well as dead skin cells. It will also help your lips stay moisturised as your lips will absorb lip balm effectively after scrubbing. Regular scrubbing can help you achieve soft lips. You can prepare lip scrubs at home. You just need to combine the simplest ingredients to prepare your lip scrubs at home. While exfoliating you should be very gentle and do not apply too much pressure on your lips. Here are some methods to prepare lip scrubs at home with the goodness of best and natural ingredients.
Homemade lip scrubs
1. Coffee lip scrub
You can use coffee to prepare lip scrubs. Coffee is extremely good for your skin and lips. It has also gained huge popularity for the amazing skin benefits it offers. You just need to mix coffee powder with honey. Mix them well and use this for exfoliation. Honey is also loaded with skin benefits. It will provide moisturisation to your lips.
2. Sugar and olive oil
This is a very simple lip scrub which you can prepare any time. Sugar is a great ingredient that can be used to prepare scrubs at home. You need to simply add some olive oil to sugar to get a scrub like consistency. Olive oil is good for your skin, hair and lips as well. It can perfectly fit into your beauty routine.
3. Brown sugar and coconut oil
Coconut oil one of the best moisturiser that you can offer to your skin and lips. You can mix brown sugar or normal sugar with coconut oil to prepare a scrub. This scrub will help you fight chapped lips. It will also provide the right hydration to your lips.
4. Cinnamon powder, honey and olive oil
Cinnamon also works well for your lips. You can combine it with honey and olive oil. When combined together these three ingredients will work wonders for your lips. Mix all of these to form a lip scrub.
You should use these scrubs twice or thrice a week. Scrub your lips with soft hands. Always apply a lip balm after scrubbing.
