7 Effective Tips To Treat Cracked Heels
Cracked heels can look really bad and make one insecure about exposing their feet in public, making us timid and lowering our confidence. In our busy everyday life, we seldom find time to take care and nurture our feet. Here's how we can include heel care in our everyday skin care regime.
Cracked heels or heel fissures are a very common problem that can cause a lot of pain and discomfort to the sufferer. Not only that, it can also look really bad and make one insecure about exposing their feet in public, making us timid and lowering our confidence. In our busy everyday life, we seldom find time to take care and nurture our feet. This lack of attention and care is the main cause of getting cracked heels. These home remedies are the perfect way of getting rid of them. Here's how you can include taking care of your feet into your daily skin care routine and treat your cracked heels.
1. Vegetable Oil
The fats in the vegetable oil nourish the skin and heal cracked feet.
Apply a layer of vegetable oil to your cracked heel after washing and drying your feet completely. After this, you can wear a pair of socks and leave it overnight and wash them the next morning. You can do this every day till your heel heals.
2. Vaseline and Lemon Juice
Firstly, soak your feet in warm water for about 15 minutes, and then rinse and pat it dry.
With one teaspoon of Vaseline in a few drops of lemon juice, rub the mixture over your heels and other cracked parts of the feet. After this, wear a woolen pair of socks and leave it for the night and rinse it off in the morning. Doing this regularly will heal your feet as lemon's acidic properties and vaseline's moisturizing properties help you get rid of dry and achy feet.
3. Apple Cider Vinegar
Add apple cider vinegar to water and soak your feet in it for about 15 minutes. Remove the dead skin afterwards. Doing this every other day will get rid of the cracks as the mild acids present in ACV will soften the dry and dead skin, making it easy to exfoliate. After the exfoliation, the new tender skin will start showing.
4. Honey
Mix one cup of honey to half a bucket of warm water and soak your feet in it for about 15 minutes. Afterwards, scrub off gently to obtain soft feet. Honey is a natural antiseptic that helps heal cracked feet, and its soothing properties help revitalize the skin.
5. Aloe Vera
Soak your feet in lukewarm water for a few minutes and apply Aloe Vera gel after patting it dry. Leave the gel on your feet overnight by wearing socks. Doing this for a week will ensure a better condition for your feet as Aloe Vera soothes dry and dead skin. It heals the ridges and cracks that have formed and increases collagen synthesis.
6. Scrub with a Pumice Stone
Soak your feet in warm water for 10 to 15 minutes and then scrub your feet gently with the pumice stone to remove the dead skin that has softened up. Rinse and moisturize your feet after patting it dry. Beware to not scrub too harshly as it can easily damage the healthy layers of the skin.
Wearing cotton socks to bed after applying petroleum jelly to the heel will help to keep them moisturized and will allow the heel skin to breathe. The skin on the heels should soften after this routine is repeated for a few days.
