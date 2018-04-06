7 Exercises To Get Flat Abs Like Disha Patani
Bollywood star Disha Patani is surely a fitness junkie. Scroll down through her Instagram handle and you will know why. The actress won many accolades for her performance in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. And now, Disha is leaving no stone unturned to inspire her fans with her fit and toned body. She recently shared a picture of her flat abs on Instagram, which garnered a million likes in just one day! So what's the secret behind her flat abs and a surprisingly toned body? Let's find out...
Achieving flat abs can be a difficult task. For women, it is even more difficult since they have longer waists. Traditional planks, side planks, reverse crunches, boat pose and alligator drags are some exercises which are considered to be effective for abs.
But here we present you a high-intensity interval training workout which can help you get dreamy abs just like Disha!
1. Knee in crunch
To perform knee in crunch, you need to lie down on the floor with your arms and legs flat. Put your fingers behind your ears and lift legs until they are about 6 inches above the ground. Try and engage your core and lift shoulder blades in order to perform a crunch. Pull your knees towards your chest. Use your abs and not your neck to lift up.
2. Bicycle crunch
This exercise too is performed by lying flat on the floor. Put your fingertips behind your ears and bend your knees at a 90 degree angle. Do alternate leg raises along with alternate elbow pulls. Try to touch your right knee with your left elbow and vice versa.
3. Windshield wiper
To perform windshield wiper exercise, you need to lie down with face up and hands stretched out straight on the sides. Raise your legs at 90 degrees from the floor and lower both of them to right and left sides alternatively. Avoid lifting your head or shoulders from the mat. Perform the exercise in the same way windshield wipers move.
4. Mountain climbers
Mountain climbers are also a popular exercise for having flat abs. All you need to do is lie on the floor in high plank position with your core tight and hands directly under the shoulders. You need to engage your core by stabilising hips and try to run. Continue alternating legs to pump knees as fast as you can.
5. High knee jump
High knee jumps are done by standing up straight and jumping by raising 1 leg at a time. Engage your abs in order to lift your knees and try bringing them at the height of hips. Knees should be raised to the extent that your thighs are parallel to the floor. Avoid leaning back while doing the jumps.
6. Bridge exercise
To perform bridge exercise, you need to lie flat on the floor with bent knees and feet flat on the ground. Press through your feet and lift your hips off the floor. This exercise helps in stabilising hips and boosting the strength of abs. It also works on your butt.
7. Reverse crunch
To perform reverse crunch, you need to lie on the floor with face up and arms on the sides. Engage your core by bending your knees to the extent that they are 90 degrees from hips. Use your lower abs to raise hips from the ground and try bringing knees towards chest. Come back to the starting position slowly while engaging your lower abs continuously.
Perform 3 sets of all of the above exercises in 10-15 reps to get flat abs just like Disha! Since high intensity interval training is all about working out swiftly but for a short period of time, these exercises need to be performed back to back with a break of 30 seconds between sets. The idea is to work out as intensely as possible and do not sacrifice on the form of exercise.