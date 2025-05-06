Does Exercising Help Manage Depression?
The key is consistency, not intensity. Just moving your body regularly can spark meaningful emotional change. Heres how exercise helps manage depression and why it works.
Does Exercising Help Manage Depression?
Exercising is proven to help manage depression. In fact, multiple health organisations, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the American Psychological Association (APA), endorse regular physical activity as an effective component of depression treatment. Moreover, group exercise classes, walking clubs, or simply jogging with a friend can help build social connections, another crucial aspect in overcoming depression. Loneliness and isolation are significant contributors to mental health issues, and movement in a social environment fosters a sense of belonging.
How exercise helps manage depression
The key is consistency, not intensity. Just moving your body regularly can spark meaningful emotional change. Here's how exercise helps manage depression and why it works.
1. Boosts feel-good hormones
Exercise increases the production of endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin, brain chemicals that regulate mood and reduce the sensation of pain and sadness.
2. Reduces stress and anxiety
Regular movement lowers levels of cortisol (the stress hormone) and can help break cycles of negative thinking. This helps reduce symptoms of both depression and anxiety.
3. Improves sleep
Better sleep leads to improved mood. People who exercise regularly often experience deeper, more restful sleep, which is crucial for mental recovery.
4. Enhances self-esteem
Achieving fitness goals, no matter how small, contributes to a sense of accomplishment and boosts confidence.
5. Acts as a healthy distraction
Exercise shifts focus away from negative thoughts and overthinking by engaging the body and mind in purposeful activity. Just 30 minutes of moderate exercise 3–5 times per week can make a significant difference, according to the Mayo Clinic.
What kind of exercise is best?
According to Harvard Medical School, consistent physical activity not only prevents depressive episodes but also reduces the risk of relapse in those already diagnosed. Even small lifestyle shifts, taking the stairs, stretching during breaks, or doing a quick home workout, can add up.
a. Aerobic activities
Walking, cycling, dancing, and swimming improve mood and stamina.
b. Strength training
Lifting weights or resistance exercises support both mental and physical resilience.
c. Yoga and mindfulness-based movement
These help regulate breathing, encourage relaxation, and promote inner awareness.
While exercise helps manage symptoms, it's not a substitute for professional help in moderate to severe depression. It works best as part of a comprehensive plan including therapy, medication (if prescribed), and lifestyle changes.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.