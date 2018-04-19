World Liver Day 2018: Liver Damage From Hepatitis A; Diet Tips To Prevent It
World Liver Day 2018: Your liver may undergo some damage due to Hepatitis A. But you can prevent this by choosing the right kind of foods.
World Liver Day 2018: Your diet plays a crucial role when it comes to treating Hepatitis A
HIGHLIGHTS
- The world liver day is celebrated on April 19th every year
- Fat in your liver is likely to interfere with Hepatitis medication
- Proteins help in speeding up the healing process of the liver
The world liver day is celebrated on April 19th every year with the purpose of spreading awareness about liver diseases and how they can be prevented. Of all the liver diseases, Hepatitis A is a viral infection which is highly talked about. This disease is one of the many hepatitis viruses which inflame and damage the liver's function. One can contract Hepatitis A due to the consumption of contaminated food or water or due to close contact with someone infected. Fortunately, most people recover from this disease easily without any permanent damage to the liver. This liver awareness day, let's take steps to this disease at bay with the help of a healthy diet.
World Liver Day 2018 follows the theme, "Riding new waves in liver diagnosis, staging, and treatment."
A person infected with Hepatitis A is likely to show the following symptoms:
1. Sudden nausea
2. Vomiting
3. Loss of appetite
4. Clay-colored stools
5. Abdominal pain, specifically above the liver (upper right side of your stomach)
6. Joint pains
7. Dark urine
8. Itching
9. Jaundice
10. Fatigue
The symptoms are likely to become mild in a few weeks but they could also last for weeks in extreme cases.
Your liver is likely to go under some form of damage due to Hepatitis A. However, you can prevent this from happening by choosing the right kind of foods. Yes, your diet has a major role to play when it comes to prevention of liver damage from Hepatitis A. Keep in mind that the amount of fat in your liver is likely to interfere with Hepatitis medication, so avoid fatty foods as much as possible, especially the saturated fats.
This liver awareness day, take note of the foods you must avoid if you are affected by Hepatitis A.
1. Alcohol
2. Saturated fats like fried food, oily food, butter, sour cream, fatty cuts of meat and high-fat dairy
3. Salty foods
4. Sugary foods like sweets, cakes, cookies, pastries and soda
5. Raw or undercooked shellfish
6. Processed foods
So now that you know what should be avoided, let's take a look at the foods which should be included in your diet to save your liver from damage due to Hepatitis A.
1. When it comes to Hepatitis A prevention, you need to follow a rule of thumb and that is including more proteins in the diet. Proteins help in speeding up the healing process of the liver. However, you must keep a tab on how much protein you consume. Plant-based proteins are better than the meat-based proteins.
2. Include turmeric in your diet. Add it to your dishes for a bright-yellow color and distinct flavor. You could also add it to milk and prepare a turmeric latte for yourself. Anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric will help you cure Hepatitis A. Other herbs and spices you should include are cumin, ginger and fennel. Salt and red chili powder should be avoided. Salt can increase water retention, thereby delaying recovery.
3. Include more vegetables in your diet. Turnip, broccoli, cauliflower and kale could help your recover from Hepatitis A faster. These foods, however, should be taken in the form of soup to maximize its benefits. Onions and canned food should be avoided.
4. Fruits like cherries and grapefruit are good for the liver. Other fruits which should be included are citrus fruits, apples, mangoes, papayas, peaches, banana, blueberries and more. There are no specific fruits which you should avoid.
5. Brown rice, oats and sprout pulses are the good legumes for Hepatitis A patients.
6. Healthy oils which should be included are olive oil and flaxseed oil.
7. Indian gooseberry or amla is another wonder food for your liver. Powdered, whole, pickled, salted or in the form of candy, amla will benefit your liver and help you recover from Hepatitis A faster.
Happy World Liver Day!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.