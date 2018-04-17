Fatty Liver Disease: 7 Best Natural Treatments
When more than 5 to 10% of your liver's weight is fat, it is known as a fatty liver condition. This condition, however, can be treated naturally.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fatty liver disease is a reversible condition
- Green tea improves the functioning of the liver naturally
- One of the main causes of fatty liver disease is dietary fats
Having fat in the liver is normal but only to some extent. When more than 5 to 10% of your liver's weight is fat, it is known as a fatty liver condition. This exposes your liver to a risk of injuries, inflammation, and scarring. Fatty liver is of two types, alcoholic fatty liver, and non-alcoholic fatty liver. The former happens as a result of excessive alcohol intake and the latter is because of other alcohol unrelated reasons. It could be due to a diet high in terms of fats and carbs or due to diabetes or physical inactivity. Initially, people do not show any symptoms of this disease but eventually, they feel nauseated, fatigued, discomfort and a general feeling of being sick. Thankfully, the fatty liver disease is a reversible condition and only needs some lifestyle alterations for treatment.
Besides these, there are some natural home remedies which can help you treat fatty liver disease easily. Take a look
1. Apple cider vinegar
One of the most effective home remedies for a fatty liver disease is apple cider vinegar. It helps you by reducing fat accumulating in the liver and by inducing weight loss. It also promotes healthy liver functioning by reducing inflammation. All you need to do is add a tablespoon of ACV to warm water and drink it twice daily before your meals. You can also add honey to enhance the taste. Repeat this for two months to see the difference.
Lemons are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants which help the liver produce glutathione. This enzyme neutralizes the toxins in the liver, thereby promoting detoxification. All you need to do is squeeze a lemon in a glass of water and drink it twice or thrice a day for some weeks. This will help in reducing the fat accumulated in the liver, thereby treating fatty liver disease naturally.
3. Green tea
Green tea is enriched with high-density catechins which improve liver functioning and prevent fat accumulation in people suffering from the nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. It blocks the amount of fat stored in the liver and improves its functioning as well. Drink 3 to 4 cups of green tea regularly to keep the fatty liver disease at bay.
4. Turmeric
This spice acts as a natural healer for all conditions. The valuable antioxidants of this spice are what you need treat fatty liver disease naturally. Turmeric improves your body's ability to digest fats and prevent its accumulation in the liver. You could prepare a turmeric drink by adding 1/4th of a teaspoon of turmeric to two glasses of water. Drink this daily to prevent fatty liver disease. You could also add turmeric to a glass of milk and drink it daily for the same effect.
One of the main causes of fatty liver disease is dietary fats. Ayurveda has it, both the pulp and the seeds of the papaya fruit are effective in burning these dietary fats, thereby preventing fatty liver disease naturally. For this, you could eat a slice of papaya with honey every day. You could also grind its seeds, mix it with water and drink it daily for the same effect.
Amla is another effective home remedy for fatty liver disease. This fruit is rich in vitamin C and this essential vitamin ensures proper functioning of the liver. It works by removing toxins from the liver. You could eat it raw or add it to your food while cooking.
7. Exercise regularly
Physical inactivity is an important contributing factor of the fatty liver disease. To reverse this, engage in some form of physical workout every day. Go for a walk, jog, run, jump rope or do yoga; any form of physical workout can be helpful in treating fatty liver disease naturally. Keep 30 minutes separately for your workouts. Start with low-impact exercises and then move on to the high-impact workouts. Start under the guidance of an expert. This will help in speeding up your metabolism effectively and help you maintain proper liver function. This will be fully effective if you couple it with a healthy and balanced diet.