Non-Alcohol Fatty Liver Disease: Do's And Don'ts You Must Know
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition which can be closely linked to metabolic syndrome. Insulin resistance, high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels and high blood levels of triglycerides can together contribute to NAFLD.
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is a result of inflammation in the liver
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) can occur at any age. It is most common among people in their 40s and 50s. NAFLD is an umbrella term which is used to describe a range of liver conditions that affect people who drink too much alcohol. The disease is a result of inflammation in the liver, which may progress to scarring and damage that cannot be treated. In severe cases non-alcoholic fatty liver disease can lead to liver failure and liver cirrhosis.
Heavy alcohol drinkers are at high risk of fatty liver disease. NAFLD is a condition which can be closely linked to metabolic syndrome. Insulin resistance, high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels and high blood levels of triglycerides can together contribute to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
How to prevent Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
The most effective way to deal with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is maintain a healthy lifestyle. Ideally, you should eat foods that reduce inflammation and make it easier for your body to use insulin and can help in reversing the condition.
1. Leafy greens: Including leafy greens can prevent fatty liver and also treat it. Studies have shown that including broccoli in your diet can prevent build up of fat in the liver. Other leafy greens like kale, spinach and Brussel sprouts can help in keeping fatty liver at bay.
2. Include the right kind of fats in your diet: Glucose, a kind of sugar, is used by cells for energy. Insulin is a hormone which helps in getting glucose from digested food into cells. People with fatty liver disease are often insulin resistant - a condition in which insulin doesn't work well. Some fats can help in improving insulin sensitivity. These include the good kinds of fats like omega 3 fatty acids (fish, vegetable oil, flaxseeds and walnuts), and monounsaturated fats like avocados, olive oil and nuts. Saturated fats like the ones in deep fried and processed foods must be avoided to prevent fatty liver disease.
3. Garlic: Thanks to it's weight loss and blood pressure reducing properties, garlic can be helpful in preventing fatty liver disease as well. Including garlic in your diet can reduce fat in people with NAFLD.
4. Eat the right kind of carbs: Refined carbs should be avoided. Sugary foods, desserts, aerated drinks, packed fruit juices, sauces, pasta, etc must be avoided to prevent fatty liver. You can opt for more complex or fibre rich carbs like whole wheat, beans and lentils.
5. Green tea: Green tea has antioxidants that can help you lose weight and also keep fatty liver at bay. From promoting weight loss to lowering cholesterol, there are many benefits of green tea that you cannot miss. Read here to know them all.
6. Keep a check on your nutrient intake: Low levels of Vitamin D may result in more severe form of fatty liver disease. Apart from spending around 10 minutes under the sunlight, you can also include dairy products in your diet for some Vitamin D. Low levels of potassium can also lead to NAFLD. Fish like sardine, salmon and cod, banana, sweet potato, and avocado are good sources of potassium.
7. Avoid alcohol: The best way to keep fatty liver at bay is to avoid consumption of alcohol. Alcohol is harmful for the body. Its consumption must be avoided under all circumstances.
