10 Foods That Cleanse And Protect The Liver Naturally

10 Foods That Cleanse And Protect The Liver Naturally

Foods that naturally cleanse the liver: People who regularly consume junk food and are regular drinkers should give a thought about liver detoxification. Read here to know about food which can help detoxify the liver naturally.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Sep 14, 2018 02:39 IST
4-Min Read
10 Foods That Cleanse And Protect The Liver Naturally

Apples and broccoli are foods that can help cleanse the liver naturally

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Regular consumption of alcohol can result in fatty liver
  2. Garlic can help in natural cleansing of the liver
  3. Turmeric is good for liver health

Unhealthy eating habits and constant consumption of alcohol can play a toll on your liver health. Fatty liver diseases are common in people who consume lots of junk, unhealthy and fried food, and those who are regular drinkers. Regular consumption of such foods makes the liver overworked and overloaded. An overloaded liver prevents it from processing toxins and fat in an efficient way. It is thus important to work towards liver detoxification from time to time. In this article, we talk about some foods which can help in natural cleansing and detoxification of the liver. These foods stimulate liver's natural ability to remove toxic wastes from the body.

10 foods that cleans and protect the liver naturally: 

1. Apples


Apples contain pectin and other chemical constituents which can help in cleansing and releasing toxins from the digestive tract. This process makes it easier for the liver to handle toxic load during cleansing.

el10eg1

Apples help in natural cleansing of the liver
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Cruciferous vegetables

Crucierferous veggies like cauliflower and broccoli are good sources of glucosinolate - which perform the function of supporting enzyme production in liver. Natural enzymes in liver flush carcinogens and other toxins from the body.

5dtqabb8

Broccoli is good for liver health
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Garlic

Garlic has properties which can help in cleansing the liver. Garlic activates liver enzymes which help the body to flush out toxins in a healthy. Garlic also performs the function of holding high amounts of allicin and selenium. These two compounds are important for natural cleansing of the liver.

s1i5e0k

Garlic helps in flushing out toxins from the body
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Turmeric

Turmeric is the wonder spice which can help in natural detoxification of the liver. Turmeric is added in most Indian dishes. However, opt for raw turmeric for the best health benefits. Turmeric helps in boosting enzymes which can flush out dietary toxins from the body.

s6cp7sa8

Turmeric can help in natural detoxification of the liver
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Leafy green veggies

Leafy green veggies have numerous health benefits, the most important being helping in cleansing the liver. Leafy green veggies are high in chlorophyll, which helps in soaking environmental toxins from the blood stream. Leafy green vegetables like spinach, kale, mustard greens, bitter gourd, lettuce, etc are also good foods which can help in cleansing the liver naturally.

l6p5cke8

Leafy green veggies can help in cleansing the liver naturally
Photo Credit: iStock

6. Walnuts

Apart from being good for heart health, walnuts can also help in cleansing the liver naturally. They are high in amino acid arginine - which support the liver and detoxify ammonia. Omega-3 fatty acids in walnuts help in normal cleansing of the liver.

o6uv4cf

Omega-3 fatty acids in liver help in naturally cleansing it
Photo Credit: iStock

7. Green tea

Green tea is surprisingly great for the liver. It contains plant-based antioxidants like catechins, which help the liver to function more effectively. Green tea is also a beverage which can help in detoxification of liver. However, avoid going overboard with consumption of green tea. Read here to know how much green tea you should drink in a day.

omemmb08

Green tea contains antioxidants which help in naturally cleansing the liver
Photo Credit: iStock

8. Olive oil

The kind of cooking oil that you use has an effect on your liver. While you want to cleanse your liver naturally, it may help in switching to organic oils like flaxseed, hemp and olive oil. Such cooking oils provide a lipid base which can absorb harmful toxins from the body. This takes some burden off from the liver as well.

v9120qv8

Olive oil is good for liver health
Photo Credit: iStock

9. Lemons

Citrs fruits like lemon and lime can help in cleansing the liver naturally. They are rich in Vitamin C and help the body synthesise toxic substances from the body in a way that they can be absorbed by water. Drink freshly squeezed lime juice or lemon in the morning to stimulate liver to function in a better way.

cd20oalo

Citrus fruits like lemons help in naturally cleansing the liver
Photo Credit: iStock

10. Some grains

In order to detoxify your liver naturally, adding alternative grains like millets, buckwheat and quinoa in your diet can be helpful. Switching to alternative grains can be specially helpful for those who have gluten sensitivity.

69bj1abo

Switching to alternative grains can help in liver detoxification
Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

