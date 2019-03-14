This World Kidney Day, Heal Your Kidneys Naturally With These Simple Remedies
World Kidney Day: Here are some natural ways to heal kidneys and prevent kidney diseases forever.
World Kidney Day: Cranberry juice can heal kidneys naturally
HIGHLIGHTS
- Avoid smoking, alcohol and caffeine for kidney health
- Drink lots of water for healthy kidneys
- Include probiotics in your diet
People with chronic kidney disease should take utmost care of what they eat and drink. Chronic kidney disease is referred to a condition which is caused by lasting damage to kidneys - that gets worse with time. Kidneys may stop working if the damage caused by chronic kidney disease is severe. This condition is known as kidney failure of end-stage renal disease (ESRD). On this World Kidney Day, we talk about some natural ways to heal kidneys and prevent kidney problems.
World Kidney Day: Following are some natural remedies to keep your kidneys healthy and prevent onset of chronic kidney disease:
1. Water: You must make the attempt of drinking lots of water every day as it helps in flushing bacteria from the body. Drinking at least 8 glasses of water every day can promote healthy kidneys.
2. Avoid alcohol, coffee: Sedentary lifestyle is the primary culprit behind poor functioning of kidneys. The main function of kidneys is to filter out harmful toxins and alcohol and caffeine require extra from the kidneys.
3. Vitamin C: Vitamin C works as a powerful antioxidant that protects tissues in the body with oxidative stress. This promoted better kidney health. Foods rich in vitamin c include citrus fruits, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, broccoli and sprouts to name a few.
4. Parsley juice: This nutrient-dense juice can be great for your kidneys. It can increase frequency of urination, thereby helping kidneys to flush out toxins effectively.
5. Cranberry juice: Cranberry juice can do wonders to your kidney health. It is also an effective remedy for urinary tract infections.
6. Apples: High-acid content in apples helps kidneys to maintain acidity in urine, thus preventing growth of further bacteria. Anti-inflammatory properties in apples help the kidneys heal effectively after kidney infection.
7. Probiotics: Probiotics provide the body with healthy bacteria. Studies have shown that probiotics can help kidneys process waste materials from the body more effectively.
